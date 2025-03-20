Call of Doody: Elon-Hater Goes a Smudge Too Far

Just when we thought the Democrats couldn't shame themselves any further, several piles of human sewage happily slink to the bowels of humanity.

Leftoid robo-commies have been attacking Tesla dealerships, Cybertrucks, and charging stations around the nation. A few have also been assaulted in Canada and as far away as Europe as well. Why would foreigners attack Elon's interests outside of the U.S.?

FACT-O-RAMA! When something bad is happening around the world, it's most likely the globalist reptiles who are behind the buffoonery. No one in Europe or Canada cares if Elon Musk cuts fraud, waste, and thievery out of U.S. politics. The lager louts who attack Elon's cars around the world are organized and funded by globalist toilet people.

The domestic terrorists started off by simply chasing families in Cybetrucks and drawing swastikas on Tesla vehicles, but it didn't take long for the communists to employ their preferred beverage, Molotov cocktails, and a few even fired shots from their dreaded guns to shoot unarmed electric vehicles (EV). #HoodUpDon'tShoot

DODGED A BULLET-O-RAMA! Communist cat's paw Tampon Tim Walz recently told a crowd smattering of dogsbodies that he likes to see Tesla's stock fall, somehow missing that the Minnesota State Board of Investments owns 1.6 million shares.

Not surprisingly, apparatchiks who get strong-armed into sitting in on the late-night "comedy" shows' audiences approve of this message of childless violence.

The Daily Show's audience bursts into applause as host shows footage of Tesla vehicles being vandalized, burned. And destroyed. pic.twitter.com/lkB19mWtgy — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 20, 2025

FARCE-O-RAMA! Unpaid intern chumps are frequently forced to go out and wrangle an audience, especially in inclement weather, for most of the lefty late-night TV shows.

Though the stooges at Tesla Take Down claim that their goal is to "peacefully" protest Tesla to "help save lives and our democracy," many anarchists prefer violence. While most of the pinkos are happy to attack with spray paint, guns, and bombs, several deviants have resorted to using weapons of mass excretion.

Here is a video of a "man" in Florida (of course) who lives by the motto "waste not, want not" as he throws hisdog's crapuccino on a Tesla while skulking around town in his mom's gym socks from 1982.

NEW: Man caught throwing his dog's poop at a Tesla in St. Petersburg, Florida.



The owner is trying to find the suspect to pursue legal action.



Looks like someone is about to be famous. pic.twitter.com/vCxSmfw4dC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2025

Just when you think the tolerant left can go no lower, we have "Stinkerbell," a salad-dodging incel who dips his bare hand into his cavernous caboose — four times — to scoop up his butt juice and wipe it on a vehicle he will never be able to afford.

BREAKING - A man from Indianapolis smears his OWN fecal matter onto a Cybertruck.



This is the state of the democrats.



pic.twitter.com/6a9uNqWQqh — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 19, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! Given a choice, I'd prefer a pink swastika painted on my car than even a smidge of that animal's junk from his trunk.

What have we learned?

We have learned that the Democratic Party, despite getting clown-slapped on Election Day, has proven by their actions that they have no intention of wooing back voters who don't identify as coprophiliacs.

We can also posit that lefties who destroy Teslas never really cared about saving the clouds. So-called "klymate chanje" was never anything more than a means by which to control people.

FACT-O-RAMA! I had to purposely misspell "klymate chanje" to avoid having this article demonetized by Big Non-Binary Sibling. It's annoying, right? Well, now you can fight back against censorship.

Remember, this video is proof of what we are up against. At least no one is getting assaulted by stink fingers: