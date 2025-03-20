WATCH: JD Vance Threw Some Serious Shade at Kamala Harris, and It Was Awesome

Vice President JD Vance didn’t hold back when discussing how he approaches the job differently than his predecessor, Kamala Harris. In an interview with radio host Vince Coglianese, Vance took a direct swipe at Harris.

“How are you doing the job differently than Kamala did it?” asked Coglianese, who has taken over hosting duties from Dan Bongino, who is now serving as Deputy Director of the FBI.

With a laugh, Vance replied, “Well, I don’t have four shots of vodka before every meeting.”

Oh yeah, he went there.

Vance continued, mocking Kamala’s well-known verbal struggles: “That’s one way I think that Kamala really tried to bring herself into the role — these word salads. And I think that I would need the help of a lot of alcohol to answer a question the way that Kamala Harris answered questions.”

Oh, snap!

Beyond the epic jab, Vance suggested that Kamala’s vice presidency was undermined by a lack of trust from President Joe Biden.

“My sense is that there wasn’t a level of trust between Biden and Harris,” he speculated. “And so, you know, she was just less empowered to do her job.”

He contrasted that with his own role, emphasizing that President Donald Trump has confidence in him: “Luckily, I’m in a situation where the president trusts me, where if he asks me to do something, he believes it’s going to happen.”

Vance also confirmed reports that Kamala refused to let his family tour the vice president’s official residence at the Naval Observatory before they moved in.

“There was some weird thing where, you know, my wife… wanted the kids to see this place before they moved into it. And for whatever reason, man, I don’t know if it was a staff issue, I don’t know if it was Kamala Harris herself, but they just would not, even with me not there, allow the three kids just to come by and see this place that they’re going to live in,” he said.

Despite Kamala's pettiness, Vance said his children have since settled in just fine. “It’s all water under the bridge,” he said. “The kids are living in the vice president’s residence now. They love it. There’s a lot of space, especially for Washington, D.C., and we’re having a good time.”

The conversation also turned to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who ran against Vance for the vice presidency. Walz recently boasted that he could “beat up” most Trump supporters, a comment Vance dismissed with a laugh.

“I saw those comments and I just, you know, there’s a little bit of a thing where the Democrats have become so unpopular among young men in particular, but really all men, that I think they have to posture and pretend,” he said.

Mocking Walz’s bravado, Vance added, “Who goes on TV and says, ‘I could beat up a large group of people?’ I just think that it’s a guy who doesn’t actually know how to relate, who’s trying to say something that sounds relatable. And it just comes across, unfortunately, the way that Tim Walz sometimes comes across.”

As for Walz’s rumored future ambitions, Vance didn’t seem concerned.

“You hear people say that he wants to take a bigger leadership role, might run for the Senate in Minnesota. I’m not too worried about Tim Walz as a political talent,” he said. “We’re just going to focus on doing our job. And when Tim Walz says something crazy, we’ll laugh at it and move on.”

