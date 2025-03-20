Another Curious Bombshell Revelation in the Kennedy Assassination Files

I don’t know what to think about the information that has come out about President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. I do know that recent revelations from the recent JFK files document dump raise some troubling questions, even if there’s no smoking gun yet.

According to newly released files, the CIA received explicit warnings about a plot to assassinate President Kennedy months before that fateful day in Dallas. A mysterious figure named Sergyj Czornonoh sent a letter to the British Embassy in 1978, dropping a nuclear-level truth bomb: he had warned authorities about Lee Harvey Oswald's murderous intentions all the way back in July 1963.

Czornonoh claims he was detained in London and during questioning specifically named Oswald as a threat to Kennedy's life. He even says he warned American Vice Consul Tom Blackshear about Oswald's plans while the future assassin was attempting to defect to Russia. But apparently, these warnings went into the CIA's circular file along with its commitment to protecting American presidents.

On August 15, 1963 in Sofia, Bulgaria, at the airport in embassy car, I told to Mr. Blackshire, American Vice Consul, that Mr. Lee Harvey Oswald 10 assissin. He has a weapon or has ordered one . Mr. Blackshire [sic] said it seems like he will kill someone. I said that Mr. Lee H. Oswald is preparing to kill President of the United States, John F. Kennedy. Mr. Blackshire said where will it happen. I said they (right wing) will invite President, criticize him in the newspaper, then kill him. Mr. Blackshire told me he will give the telegran to Department of State and he gave me the address where to report. At 9 a.m. on August 19, 1963 in Washington, D. C., I went to see (Mr. Kippingan). Director of Special Counselor Service Department of State at 1901 Pennsylvania Avenue-11th floor. I told the Director that I have information about President Kennedy. The Director said do not mention name of President Kennedy, only respond to the questions. The Director said tell us what will happen to Mr. Lee Harvey Oswald then. I said Mr. Lee H. Oswald will be killed after kill Kennedy. I said I will take the truth drug to tell the truth. Director tell us who else get killed in this country. I said as I heard, that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be killed. Who will kill Dr. King, Jr. Negro leader? I said a man who a man who is in prison at this time. Mr. James Earl Ray was in prison at that time.) Director asked where assassination will happen. I said in Dallas, Texas.

We previously covered the disturbing case of John Garrett Underhill Jr., a former Army captain and CIA agent who blew the whistle on what he claimed was a "small clique within the CIA" responsible for Kennedy's murder. Underhill wasn't some conspiracy theorist in a tin foil hat — he was a respected intelligence insider who knew where the bodies were buried (literally, as it turned out).

According to Underhill, Kennedy was about to expose a corrupt CIA faction involved in "gun-running, narcotics, and other contraband." How convenient that Underhill was found dead shortly after making these claims with a bullet in the left side of his head even though he was right-handed. His death was nevertheless ruled a suicide.

Even Underhill's friends, who knew him as completely rational and objective, initially couldn't process his claims. As one friend admitted, they couldn't fathom that elements within the CIA could be "every bit as ruthless — and more efficient — as the mafia."

The question we should all be asking is: what else are they hiding? If the CIA ignored clear warnings about Kennedy's assassination and potentially played a role in silencing a whistleblower, what other deadly secrets are buried in the thousands of pages of files?

