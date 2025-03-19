This Might Be the Most Interesting Find in the JFK Files So Far

President Trump wasted no time delivering on his promise of transparency during his first week back in office, signing an executive order demanding full disclosure of files related to the JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr. assassinations.

This week, the JFK files were released, and perhaps the unvarnished truth about this pivotal event in American history that the deep state has kept hidden for decades will be be revealed.

“President Trump is ushering in a new era of maximum transparency,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in a statement. “Today, per his direction, previously redacted JFK Assassination Files are being released to the public with no redactions."

While the Warren Commission tried selling us the fairy tale that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, many Americans have rightfully questioned this conclusion, given the obvious discrepancy between Oswald's position and the kill shot's trajectory.

It may take a while for experts and people with more time and patience than I do to cull through the documents, but one document that was part of the release has been getting a lot of attention on social media.

The document is about Gary Underhill, a CIA special assignments operative who dropped a major bombshell the day after Kennedy's assassination. This wasn't some conspiracy theorist in a tin foil hat—Underhill was a World War II military intelligence veteran and former Life magazine photojournalist who was linked to high-ranking CIA officials.

On November 23, 1963, a clearly disturbed Underhill made a desperate journey from D.C. to New Jersey to warn friends about a "small clique within the CIA" being responsible for Kennedy's death. The memo notes that friends described him as "sober but badly shook."

This is quite telling for someone who was a "perfectly rational and objective person," as his friends described him.

The day after the assassination, Gary Underhill left Washington in a hurry. Lite in the evening he showed up at the home of friends in New Jersey. He was very agitated. A small clique within the CIA was responsible for the assassination, he confided, and he was afraid for his life and probably would have to leave the country. Less than six months later Underhill was found shot to death in his Washington apartment. The coroner ruled it suicide.

According to the memo, “Underhill had been an intelligence agent during World War I and was a recognized authority on limited warfare and small arms. A researcher and writer on military affairs, he was on a first-name basis with many of the top brass in the Pentagon. He was also on intimate terms with a number of high-ranking CLA officials--he was one of the Agency's 'un-people' who perform special assignments.”

At one time he had been a friend of Samuel Cummings of Interarmco, the arms broker that numbers among its customers the CIA and, ironically, Klein's Sporting Goods of Chicago, from whence /sig/ the mail-order Carcano allegedly was purchased by Oswald.

Here's where it gets even more interesting. Underhill claimed Kennedy was about to “blow the whistle” on a corrupt CIA faction involved in “gun-running, narcotics, and other contraband.”

Although the friends had always known Underhill to be perfectly rational and objective, they at first didn't take his account seriously. “I think the main reason was,” explains one friend, “that we couldn't believe that the CIA could contain a corrupt element every bit as ruthless—and more efficient—as the mafia.”

Now here’s where things get weird. Underhill was found dead months later with a bullet in the left side of his head.

The verdict of suicide in Underhill's death is by no means convincing. His body was found by a writing collaborator, Asher Bryney of the New Republic. He had been shot behind the left ear, and an automatic pistol was under his left side. Odd, says Brynes, because Underhill was right-handed. Brynes thinks the pistol was fitted with a silencer, and occupants of the apartment building could not recall hearing a shot. Underhill obviously had been dead several days.

Newly released JFK files tell a story about how Gary Underhill, who worked for the CIA, was found dead after he revealed to friends that the CIA was responsible for JFK’s assassination.



“The day after the assassination, Gary Underhill left Washington in a hurry. Late in the… pic.twitter.com/psZkYQ5COi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2025

Interesting, yes, but not quite the smoking gun everyone was hoping for.

While Trump's courageous move to release these documents hasn't yet provided the evidence to definitively prove a conspiracy, it's certainly making the Warren Commission's conclusion look more ridiculous by the day. The same Deep State actors who've been trying to take down Trump for years are the intellectual descendants of those who've kept these secrets buried for six decades.

Are some big secrets going to be uncovered in the days ahead?

