The Morning Briefing: High Stakes Week Is Here

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur will be spending election week enjoying haiku and martinis on the Bilderberg jet.

The good news is that we're almost done talking about election polls. I wonder if there is some sort of lay monastic solemn vow I can take to never write about them again after this.

The bad news is that, if this electoral roll of the dice goes wrong, the Constitution is going to be fed into a shredder by a cackling commie madwoman who will also probably find a way to start both World War III and World War IV.

It's just another manic Monday.

This is from something that our new colleague Sarah Anderson wrote over the weekend:

I know what you're thinking — everyone says that every year: This election is different. This election is the most important one in our lifetimes. But this time, it actually feels true. This year isn't like the others, the old Democrat vs. Republican, everyone votes down party lines. This year, it feels like Us vs. Them. Who is "them"? They're the establishment. The elites. The swamp. The people who have been in power for decades. They're the people who have Rs and Ds by their names, but they all end up ruling the same way. They bow down to foreign leaders and send your tax dollars off to others countries, they're hungry for war, and they never seem to put the American people first. Instead, they'd rather grow the nanny state while they sit in their elitist bubbles and laugh at us idiots who are struggling to buy groceries, open businesses, or even do something as simple as raise a pet squirrel.

The progressives who have been taking over the Democratic party for decades have been sowing the seeds of "Us vs. Them" all along. The more division, the better. These lunatics have found a way to get young Black people to bring back segregation to college campuses. That's how good they are at this.

There are a lot of "Us vs. Them" battles to look at now. It's been some time since I focused on the elites. Back in the Tea Party heyday, we grassroots types were constantly battling the establishment, of course. We were mostly focused on the GOP establishment at the time, because that's how we roll over here on the Right.

In this election, it's important to remember that their elites are a lot scarier than ours.

This is from Schlichter's latest:

And the ruling class is fighting back in this election, claiming that any attempt to force those in power to respond to the needs of the people instead of the elite’s own priorities is an attack on Our Democracy. The ruling class has attempted to delegitimize dissent. It probably would’ve succeeded if a guy named Elon Musk had not come along and bought Twitter.

This election really is different. I've been a conservative activist for 40 years. This ain't my first rodeo. If Kamala Harris ends up in the White House, it could be my last. And yours. They've practically put election integrity in a medically induced coma at this point; it won't take much for them to destroy it completely if they're in still in power.

Yeah, this is a big one.

My colleagues and I are going to be doing one of our now-legendary liveblogs tomorrow night. We are starting at 7 PM EST and, as of now, have not established a hard out time. These things really are fun. The VIP comments section is a heck of a party. You can still get 60% off of a VIP subscription when you use the promo code FIGHT. We always figure out a way to have a good time, hope you'll join us.

Kabana Comedy/Tunes