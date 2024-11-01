Trump Wants to Protect Women, and Kamala's Offended

On Wednesday night during a campaign event in Green Bay, Wisc., Donald Trump promised that if elected, he would be a “protector” of women and pledged to protect women “whether the women like it or not” if he wins a second term.

During his speech, Trump was talking about how Kamala Harris has let in “criminal migrants from prisons and jails” and “insane asylums and mental institutions” around the globe. He noted how these migrants include “savage criminals who assault, rape, and murder our women and girls,” making Kamala unfit for the presidency: “Anyone who would let monsters kidnap and kill our children does not belong anywhere near the Oval Office.”

Trump recounted a conversation with his team, who allegedly advised against his blunt remarks. “Sir, please don’t say that,” they urged, thinking it “inappropriate.”

“Can you believe it?” Trump asked the crowd. “I said, well, I'm gonna do it whether the women like it or not. I'm gonna protect them.”

Kamala called those comments offensive.

“I think it’s offensive to everybody, by the way,” she said Thursday. “He simply does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to know what’s in their own best interests and make decisions accordingly. But we trust women.”

Aside from the fact that Kamala deliberately took Trump's comments out of context, it's amazing to me the way the left is pretending to be outraged about this. Isn’t it strange that the left seems more outraged by Trump’s pledge to protect women than they are by reports that Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff, once violently slapped a woman?

This difference highlights a bigger problem we're seeing from the radical left: selective outrage. The left’s reaction — or lack thereof — shows a concerning pattern where Democrats can't be objectively outraged over anything. Politics always comes first.

Take, for example, the uproar over comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke about Puerto Rico, which the left met with fierce condemnation. But when George Lopez made a similar joke at the expense of Mexicans, there was hardly a word of criticism. This inconsistency suggests that when it comes to outrage, the issue itself often takes a backseat to the political identity of those involved.

“Donald Trump said he was going to build a wall and George Lopez said you better build it in one day because if you leave that material out there overnight…” Lopez suggested it would be stolen by Mexicans.

“He also said he was going to get Mexico to pay for the wall,” Lopez continued. “I wish you would’ve asked me. We can’t even split a check at a restaurant.”

No outrage over that.

Now, Emhoff may not be the one vying for the presidency, but if Harris is elected, he’ll undoubtedly become a prominent public figure as the First Gentleman. Despite the verifiable details and corroborating witnesses surrounding the accusations against him, the media displayed a complete lack of interest in giving the story the attention it truly deserved. In contrast, Kamala and the pro-Kamala media scandalized Trump’s claims of wanting to protect women.

It’s ironic, isn’t it?