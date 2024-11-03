Gee, Why Would Pacific NW Governors Need to Activate National Guard for Election Week?

This is a switch. Governors of Oregon and Washington are readying the National Guard for election week. To keep citizens safe from Donald Trump supporters? No. To keep people safe from the leftist Antifastanis and rabble who have rioted or beaten up Americans on the street corners of Portland and Seattle since before the 2016 election.

Antifa, commie, and anarchists have big plans for Election Day 2024.

Public Safety Alert: Masked #Antifa Protest/Riot is planned for Election Day. Do not come to Downtown #Portland on the evening of November 5th. pic.twitter.com/8MKgIecqfw — Brandon Farley (@TheRealFarley) October 22, 2024

Ignoring the violence in previous years, governors of Oregon and Washington failed to bring peace to the streets when it counted in 2016, 2017, 2020, and 2021.

But all of a sudden, they, like the Mayor of Washington, D.C., have called out the National Guard in 2024 because things may not go Antifa's way on Election Day. And when Antifa, anarchists, and Democrats are unhappy, then nobody's safe.

A symbolic end to Election Day in Portland.



While chanting, “Black lives matter,” antifa burn a US flag in front of the federal courthouse. In their speeches, they said they will continue fighting regardless of who wins because the real enemy is the US. pic.twitter.com/SQpe8j1LPz — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Both states have already been attacked in an actual attack on democracy: Three ballot boxes have been set with IEDs, burning up as many as 500 ballots in the hotly contested Third Congressional District in SW Washington. The bad guy has promised more attacks in support of Palestine and Gaza, specifically. Worse, as I report in "The Cops Think the Ballot Box Bomber Will Try It Again." The bomber reportedly left a note in another ballot drop off box saying he would set all ballot drop boxes on fire.

Smart voters are walking their vulnerable mail ballots into the SW Washington and Portland area ballot drop boxes.

The—and let's call it what is it—terror attack was cited by both governors in their call-up of the National Guard.

In his letter to the Washington State National Guard Major General Gent Welsh, Gov. Jay Inslee activated the Guard and cited at the reason "general and specific information and concerns regarding the potential for violence or other unlawful activity related to the 2024 general election."

Inslee, who's leaving office in January, cited the ballot drop off box bombings as another reason why he wants the Guard on duty.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned that threats to election infrastructure during the 2024 election cycle remains high. The southwest region of Washington state has already experienced specific instances of election-related unrest. On October 28, 2024, an incendiary device was set off in a drop box in Vancouver, Washington, damaging or destroying hundreds of ballots, and a similar device targeted a ballot box in Portland, Oregon.

He hasn't specified the number of Guardsmen and Guardswomen being called up, but their roles will be to "support local law enforcement and the Washington State Patrol as needed."

The Washington State Emergency Management System is also on high alert to "respond to civil unrest of the type already experienced will also require state level coordination and the activation of additional support functions within Washington’s Emergency Management System."

Oregon was the scene of the disastrous 2020 riots, in which the leftist government condemned the activation of federal officers to protect federal buildings and failed to call out the National Guard until after the "summer of love" right before the election in 2020.

Oregon's woke governor, the unfortunately-named Tina Kotek, has done a quasi me-too, and put her National Guard troops on alert in advance of the vote and for the entire week but hasn't issued the official order to deploy according to this Oregon Capitol Chronicle report.

Oregon State Police is coordinating with law enforcement in Portland, while the Oregon Department of Emergency Management is working with tribal, local, state and federal authorities. Kotek said she will activate the National Guard if needed, just as then-Gov. Kate Brown did in 2020. Kotek said the number and role of the troops would be determined by law enforcement. [emphasis added]

Kotek has not issued a National Guard activation declaration that I can find. We guess it just happens by magic.

As I've reported in West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Portland Predicts a Violent Election Night, Portland businesses have already begun to get ready for Antifa vandalism and fires by boarding up their windows in the Portland riot zones.