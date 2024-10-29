Who Torched Hundreds of Portland Area Drop Boxes? There's No Shortage of Suspects.

The FBI has begun its own investigation into fiery attacks on three Portland and southwest Washington area "secure" election ballot drop boxes. The question now, of course, is who did it and why? The speculation is rampant, and Antifa, as usual, is the lead suspect in this whodunnit saga. Maybe this is their version of a fiery but peaceful election.

This isn't a joking matter, however. We wish it were. As I previously reported, two attacks occurred on Monday. Hundreds of ballots were incinerated in the Vancouver, Washington, attack. The election has now been thrown into chaos, but nobody wants to cop to it yet.

So they're not even hiding it now. They're just literally burning The Ballot Box and it's contents. Absolutely INSANE. pic.twitter.com/XTSXBhg6mG — RyanRipz The Left 🇺🇸 (@RyanRipzTheLeft) October 28, 2024

The IED attacks on Monday follow a previous attempt to incinerate another southwest Washington box on October 8. Portland and Vancouver law enforcement officials announced at a news conference on Monday that they believe the attacks are connected.

People who put their ballots in the incinerated Clark County, Washington, drop box after Saturday have been asked to contact the Auditor's Office to vote again. Figuring out who voted, whether the voters know their ballots were burned up, and what to do about it should be challenging, to say the least.

We guess everybody's just on the honor system.

As I reported, this area is ground zero of one of the most contentious congressional races in the country. Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an Antifa acolyte, is running against an America First pro-Trump candidate, Joe Kent. This is a close race. Either one of them may have had their winning ballot incinerated in this actual threat to Democracy.

Reporter Andy Ngo says Portland area Antifa have been calling for their rabble-rousers to become "ungovernable" for years. And, let's face it, this kind of attack is right up Antifa's alley. Others online have speculated that it must be some "MAGA guy" doing the arsons.

Considering that Donald Trump is up in the polls, Joe Kent has a shot of turning the seat back to Republican and kicking out that Antifa lady, and turnout for Republicans has been higher than usual, it would be pretty stupid for a "MAGA guy" to burn up all those GOP votes.

Perez asked for armed guards to be posted at all ballot drop boxes, which, of course, they should be. The Vancouver acting police chief said on Monday, however, there are no guarantees.

There are shortages of police throughout the Northwest because of the leftist defund the police movement by Perez's party.

Interestingly, all drop boxes come with fire suppressants that issue a powder to stop the heat source. The powder is used because it doesn't destroy the ballots. In Portland, that suppressant worked, but it didn't work in Vancouver.

In response to reporters' questions, Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said they just replaced the fire suppressant system in all their drop boxes within the past couple of months but admitted that "in this case, this didn't appear to work very well."

There's another election in a year or so. No big deal.

At a presser on Monday, the people who run Multnomah County said there's nothing to worry about. Democracy is preserved. All is well. Everything worked as planned.

Law enforcement in Portland released photos of the car used in the attack outside the Elections Office in Portland but haven't made an ID of the person who owns it yet.

Tim Scott, the director of Elections for Multnomah County, said that not all ballot drop boxes have cameras watching them but the boxes are "regularly monitor[ed] on a rotating basis 24 hours a day starting the day after the ballots went out." The Portland box was right outside the Multnomah County Elections Office when it was hit with the "incendiary device."

Scott noted that it was "not a bomb" that burned into the side of the "secure" drop box. "We do not want to call this a bomb," he said, even though the security guard inside reported hearing an explosion that alerted him to the attack.

But hey, it's Portland. Bomb-like sounds in that part of town are part of the soundscape. It's in the middle of the Antifastani part of Portland. It's just a short distance across the Morrison Bridge to go downtown to the Antifa and BLM fire-bombing zone. And, come to think of it, a short drive to Vancouver.





A Portland Police spokesman said local charges could range from possession of a destructive device to obstructing governmental or judicial administration and legal acts related to voting.

Federal charges could include civil rights violations.

Outgoing Portland District Attorney Mike Schmidt is also investigating the IED attacks. The woke DA dropped 90% of all charges against Antifa rioters from the 2020 riots, so if anyone in Antifa is implicated, he or she may skate local charges. It's Portland, after all.

Drop boxes should either be guarded 24/7 or gotten rid of.

The serious issue is that democracy has been harmed in the making of this ardently leftist dream of mail balloting come true. That box full of charred ashes that used to be ballots confirms it.

