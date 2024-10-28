BREAKING: Arsonists Destroy 'Hundreds' of Ballots Inside 'Secure' Ballot Boxes in Oregon and Washington

Well, I guess we can dispense with the quaint notion that unsecured steel "ballot boxes" deposited around California, Oregon, and Washington are secure. If anyone should hold those beliefs after reading what just happened in the Pacific Northwest, then you should probably have that person held on a 51-50 until they snap out of their delirium.

Overnight in Portland and Vancouver, in what are literally attacks on democracy, "incendiary devices" — IEDs — were used to incinerate "hundreds of ballots" in two ballot boxes overnight in Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash.

Police are reporting explosive devices being put in Ballot Drop Boxes in Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington.



Hundreds of voter ballots have been burned as a result of Antifa putting explosives in Drop Boxes and they call us fascists and radicals? pic.twitter.com/UF9OCDirmX — Rob (@_ROB_29) October 28, 2024

If you would like to appreciate just how "secure" these boxes were, then please note that the super secure box in Portland was right next to the Multnomah County Elections Office in S.E. Portland.

That box was hit by an IED at about 3:30 Monday morning at its location at 11th and Belmont in S.E. Portland near ground zero for Antifastan.

The other super secure ballot box is located at Vancouver's Fisher's Landing Park and Ride lot, where about 6:30 a.m. on Monday unknown arsonists used another "incendiary device" — IED — to incinerate the ballots of "hundreds" of SW Washington voters.

This area of Washington State is the location of one of the most contested congressional races in the country. The race is between an Antifa acolyte — the incumbent, if you can believe it — and her opponent, Joe Kent, an America First candidate.

Press Release: Incendiary Device Discovered Inside Ballot Box (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/TrO3v1okNA pic.twitter.com/8a0kiWSYt0 — Portland Police News (@PPBPIO) October 28, 2024

Joe Kent has been depicted by the left and his opponent as a white supremacist nutter. Kent is anything but. He's a Gold Star husband whose wife was killed as part of a U.S. special forces outfit in Syria —AFTER DONALD TRUMP HAD ISSUED THE ORDER TO GET ALL U.S. TROOPS OUT OF THAT COUNTRY.

You'll recall how that went down. Mark Milley and those generals ignored Trump's order.

Kent is a Green Beret soldier who went to work as a CIA paramilitary operator. After his wife Shannon died, he went back home to the Northwest to make sure his two young boys, barely out of toddlerhood, could be close to their grandparents.

Now remarried and running for congress for the second time, Kent has been smeared by Antifa leftists and his opponent. His crime is serving the country and supporting Donald Trump.

Note that Antifa began attacking Trump supporters in this area of the country BEFORE the 2016 election.

It's possible that this incineration of the ballot boxes was to monkey wrench with Kent's campaign.

These two attacks follow another attack on a Vancouver ballot box on October 8. FOX 12 Oregon reports that police believe that the attack is connected with the two that occurred Monday.

As I said before, this is a literal assault on democracy no different than if these same bad actors had bombed an elections office.

It's time to get serious, remove these unsecured boxes, and start voting in person.

Believe me when I tell you that congressional power in this election relies on secure elections.

And this sure ain't it.