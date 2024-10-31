The Cops Think the Ballot Box Bomber Will Try It Again

The Portland, Ore., and Southwestern Washington ballot box bomber will probably try it again because, as it turns out, there's a lot more about this story that investigators haven't let us in on. One of those pieces of information is that the suspect, a white man between 30 to 40 years old, has left a note inside at least one other ballot drop box declaring, "ALL DROP BOXES WILL BURN." Oh, and "FREE GAZA."

Journalist Andy Ngo is exclusively reporting that an additional threatening note was dropped in yet another dropbox not too far away from the one blown up Monday morning, charring 500 ballots in Southwestern Washington and three ballots at a Portland drop box.

Police say that they believe this person will try it again and are asking for tipsters to drop a dime on the antisemitic nutter who appears to be "highly knowledgeable in both metal fabrication and welding" because of all the changes he's made to his getaway car. That car is "most likely a 2001-2004 Volvo S60, more matte in color than a standard shiny finish in places, tan or light gray interior, after-market grill with Volvo emblem missing, dark wheels, unpainted body trim, no front license plate," police said.

The police provided a photo of the car used in the attack on the ballot drop box outside the Multnomah County Elections Office early Monday morning.

As I've related in a previous piece, there seems to be a collective suspension of disbelief by investigators from police, fire, FBI, and elections officials that the ballot box bomber really is the left-wing wacko he says he is with his threatening letters.

Indeed, when she knew about all the letters, threats, and IEDS scrawled with "Free Gaza" or "Free Palestine," the assistant Portland Police Chief Amanda McMillan said, “We don’t know the motive behind these acts. We do know acts like this are targeted and they're intentional and we’re concerned about that intentional act trying to impact the election process. We’re dedicated to stopping this kind of behavior.”

I recognize that the ballot box bomber ("please don't call them bombs") may be a 4D chess grandmaster criminal, but the odds are that he also may be a guy who's been on the streets of Portland blowing stuff up for years on any given May Day.

There is an ever-enlarging tributary of antisemitism flowing through Portland's anti-war, anti-capitalism, anti-meat-eating, anti-fur, anti-American rabble. The words "From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free" have been chanted in Portland protests for many years. This is no recent fad for these hardened anarchists and leftists.

I'm all for finding out the truth. My operating theory is that this attack in the 3rd Congressional District of Washington may have something to do with the Antifa-adjacent congresswoman running against an America-First former Green Beret and CIA paramilitary special operator, Gold Star husband Joe Kent, whom she's caricatured as a white supremacist (aren't all Trump supporters?).

In preparation for Election Day, Portland is conducting extra police patrols and vowing not to tolerate fire-setting and vandalism. Now, who do you suppose they think will be doing that?

Drop boxes should either be guarded 24/7 or gotten rid of. Let's go back to Election Day and end this dysfunctional experiment with mail ballots. It's a magnet for fraud and mayhem.

The truth is that democracy has been harmed in the making of this ardently leftist dream of mail balloting come true. That box full of charred ashes that used to be ballots confirms it.

