Cops Seem Oddly Confused About Motive in Ballot Arsons After 'Free Gaza' Found Inscribed on IEDs

I've got to say, it's somewhat refreshing to hear journalists and some investigators question whether the person or persons committing purposeful "attacks on democracy™" are really the terrorists they say they are. In multiple stories, we read that, gee whiz, scrawling "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza" on at least one of the IEDs found at the first vandalized box on Oct. 8, and "Free Gaza" on two other explosive devices shouldn't mean that it was really an anti-Semitic, leftist loon who attacked democracy by burning hundreds of ballots in drop off boxes in Portland and Vancouver, Wash.

Would they accord the same journalistic skepticism to "MAGA" being written on an IED or three? In the world of the leftist media and the current political milieu of the West Coast, Messed Coast™, we know the answer.

As Rick reported earlier:

“There was enough evidence collected at all three scenes that lead us to believe that all three incidents are connected, and we cannot get into more detail,” Mike Benner, a spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau, said on Monday. [...] The device found attached to the third ballot box was sent to the terrorist crime lab in Huntsville, Ala., for analysis. Police also released surveillance images of a suspect vehicle, asking for the public's help in identifying the person driving a dark Volvo from the early 2000s.

In follow-up stories, ABC News and the New York Times reported words similar to these that appeared in The Oregonian:

One of the sources told ABC News it was unclear whether these markings reflect the views of a pro-Palestine activist -- or if it was an individual trying to manipulate existing divisions in the U.S.

Investigators are understandably skeptical about someone taking credit or blame for an act of violence. After all, ISIS, Islamic Jihad, Al Qaeda, and other terror groups have done that before.

And, to be fair, one can think of any number of politically charged epithets one might scrawl on the IED (that we're not supposed to call a bomb).

One might imagine that your Pacific Northwest (PNW) garden variety anarchist/Antifa/BLM rioters might include "ACAB" or "BLM" on the IED. Or they might scrawl the iconography of the left, as in these examples:

Or how about the three-arrow "iron front" symbols from 1930s Germany which represented opposition to aristocracy, Nazis, commies, and others? It now serves to symbolize Antifa, which used to stand for anti-fascist, but now has come to mean anti-First Amendment for the group's proclivity of using violence to silence the opinions of others.

The Antifa flag could also fit on that IED:

Or how about the left's favorite — the clenched, raised fist is prominently featured on nearly every leftist group's flag, banner, or t-shirt? That could fit on an IED.

Oh, look. Here's the iron front Antifa symbol at Columbia University when the anti-Semitic Hitler Youth gathered there and prevented Jews from going to class.





Here's where the left's elite students called for Intifada against the Jews on an American college campus.

A lot of those demonstrators were protesters paid by moneyed leftist groups, including Old George. From Democrat transcriptionists at Politico:

The donors include some of the biggest names in Democratic circles: Soros, Rockefeller and Pritzker, according to a POLITICO analysis. Two of the organizers supporting the protests at Columbia University and on other campuses are Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow. Both are supported by the Tides Foundation, which is seeded by Democratic megadonor George Soros and was previously supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It in turn supports numerous small nonprofits that work for social change. Soros declined to comment, but a spokesperson with the Open Society Foundations, of which Soros is the founder and chairman, said in a statement that it “has funded a broad spectrum of US groups that have advocated for the rights of Palestinians and Israelis and for peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel.”

Indeed, as Lee Smith points out in a recent piece entitled "Who Normalized Political Violence in America," there's someone else behind this normalization of latter-day anti-Semitism and leftist violence:

[This is] the message [Barack] Obama pushed into the mainstream of the Democratic Party. “The occupation, and what is happening to Palestinians, is unbearable,” is how he framed the Oct. 7 massacre for his former staffers during a Pod Save America panel in November. And this wasn’t just talk. How did 2024 Brooklyn come to look and sound like 1938 Berlin? In part, according to U.S. intelligence officials, it’s because Iran funded and incited the pro-Hamas demonstrations. Where would the regime that arms and pays for anti-American terror and embodies Jew hatred get the idea that it’s OK to participate in the American political system by creating the conditions for a nationwide pogrom?

After that, and Trump being Hitler and all, why wouldn't someone want to take a shot at him?

Here's Smith again:

As it happens, the timing backfired on Obama. The attempt on Trump’s life leaves him holding the bag. If Obama is responsible for calling the shots, then he must also be held accountable for them.

As Smith points out in his new book, "Disappearing the President," Obama is also behind using the intelligence services to spy on Donald Trump, the coup against Joe Biden, the rise of Kamala, and the Iran deal. Indeed, Smith told me on my Adult in the Room Podcast that Obama is the pied piper for all anti-Trump activity.

(Watch the entire episode below.)

Now, whoever attached IEDs to ballot drop boxes may not have been thinking of Barack Obama when he did it. He might have just been thinking that since candidate Joe Kent is Trump-adjacent, he'll incinerate all the votes — some 500 ballots — of those voters who live in the congressional district where the former Green Beret is running against an Antifa acolyte.

Maybe he was just going along with what is acceptable for Oregon and Washington leftists.

Like curb-stomping an older man carrying an American flag on the streets of Portland.

Or a "100% Antifa" activist who lay in wait for Trump supporter Aaron J. Danielson and shot him in cold blood on the streets of Portland for wearing a Blue Lives Matter symbol and Patriot Prayer t-shirt.

PNW Democrats seem to be suffering from amnesia.

"Whatever the motivation behind this incident, there is no justification for any attempt to disenfranchise voters," Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade said in a press release. "Make no mistake, an attack on a ballot box is an attack on our democracy and completely unacceptable," she continued.

The New York Times reported, "Investigators are trying to determine if the perpetrator was actually a pro-Palestinian activist or someone using that prominent cause to sow discord, one of the officials said..."

If only conservatives were accorded the same discernment from the media, Democrats, and the cops.

Within hours of the January 6, 2021, riot, it was an "insurrection." People there were "insurrectionists" who were definitely "Donald Trump supporters." Trump had "caused" the "insurrection." He "aided and abetted" the "insurrection." Donald Trump "told" his "supporters" to riot at the Capitol, they "reported."

Why would Donald Trump ever think there would be a riot by his supporters anyway? There had never been violence at his wildly popular and well-attended rallies (unless Democrat operative Bob Creamer sent them).

The media never corrected the record to include information proof that hundreds of FBI agents and assets, DHS agents and assets, Metropolitan Police agents provocateur, and people seen changing from black bloc to brand spankin' new MAGA gear were there and participating in removing barricades and directing innocents into forbidden territory on the Capitol Complex grounds, guaranteeing to get them trespassing, prosecuted, and imprisoned. How about when they ordered willing daredevils to climb up the scaffolding to go inside the Capitol?

They almost always fail to report that there were no police killed by the protesters. They say the opposite, as a matter of fact. The four people who lost their lives that day were four Trump supporters — two of whom were killed by police, Ashli Babbitt and Roseanne Boyland.

Suddenly, Antifa — the people who burned up limos, rioted, tried to storm the White House, and torched the "church of the presidents" across from the White House — was nowhere to be found at the Capitol? You must be kidding.

I could have written this piece in one sentence, and you would have said, "Well, duh, Victoria." But I spent hours connecting the dots here because you're going to share this story with your friends and family and on Facebook, Instagram, TruthSocial, Gettr, and X. And those people are going to see those dots connected and pointing to likely Antifa leftists who burned up these boxes filled with ballots. I'm saving you from snarky comments and the inevitable "But whattabout" comments you would have gotten.

You're welcome.







