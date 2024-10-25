West Coast, Messed Coast™ Election Ejection Edition, Part Deux

It's Part Deux of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ Election Ejection Edition, where this week we'll go over a few of the big races on the ballots in the western states. Adam Schiff, the congressional leaker, liar, and Trump Russia! Russia! Russia! water carrier is on the ballot, so this should be fun. Spoiler Alert for Schiff: EJECT, EJECT, EJECT!

Advertisement

Let us solemnly begin, however, with the longest and most self-flagellating land acknowledgment in the short history of long self-flagellating land acknowledgments. … Naw, just kidding. But did you hear the one about how the West Coast, Messed Coast™ states have the least election integrity security? Oof.

Clean sweep!

The Heritage Foundation's Election Integrity Scorecard places the West Coast, Messed Coast™ states of Oregon (tied for 47), Washington (46), and California (49) the worst in the nation for giving their citizens what they deserve: free, fair, and secure elections.

"Americans need and deserve a system in which it is easy to vote and hard to cheat," the Heritage Foundation writes. But such a system does not exist on the West Coast, Messed Coast™. There's only one worse place for voter protections, and that's Hawaii. And what do they all have in common? They're all run by far-left loons who put political party above country and the social compact.





"Americans need and deserve a transparent system in which fraud can be easily detected and false allegations of fraud can be easily dispelled," Heritage writes.

Just not here.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™: Just a 'Throuple' of Things About Our Election Ejection Edition

It gets worse!

Number 47, Oregon, is being sued by Judicial Watch for its failure to clean up the voter rolls of illegal voters. Indeed, Judicial Watch says "Oregon has one of the worst voting lists in the nation." It turns out that Oregon had more people on the voter rolls than real voters. That's not an invitation to fraud or anything.

Advertisement

In its complaint, Judicial Watch argues that Oregon’s voter rolls contain large numbers of old, inactive registrations; and that 29 of Oregon’s 36 counties removed few or no registrations as required by federal election law. Judicial Watch asserts that Oregon and 35 of its counties had overall registration rates exceeding 100%; and that Oregon has the highest known inactive registration rate of any state in the nation.

— Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 25, 2024

Hey, all you illegal Oregon voters

Vote this way:





Oregon CD 5

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson came to Oregon and SW Washington to support Oregon's 5th District Congresswoman, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Washington Congressional District 3 hopeful Joe Kent.

The Democrats have put up woke Janelle Bynum against Chavez-DeRemer, and the Republicans have jumped ugly in the ads. I've rarely seen such a gut punch in Oregon politics like this. It's about time.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

WA-3

It's hard to conceive that a bunch of hunters, fishers, factory workers, and rural Washingtonians would elect a woke Antifa acolyte over a Gold Star husband, Green Beret, and CIA paramilitary operator, but SW Washington is just across the river from Portland, and Kent's an America-First Trump supporter. You can do the math.

Advertisement

Joe Kent has kept up the fight to win office for two years, battling outrageous and shopworn claims from the commies: that the war hero is a racist and — well, you know the rest.

Kent's closer this time around and is getting Republican leadership funding.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ —The Most Disturbing Police Story Ever Told

He's hitting his opponent hard on her support for allowing men to play in women's sports, among other things.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Cal CD 47

There's Southern California, and then there's old Southern California. The congressional district, held by the particularly awful far-left Democrat Katie Porter, was jiggered after the 2020 census, making this district competitive for Republicans again.

The Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, and Costa Mesa areas are traditional GOP strongholds in old Orange County. That's where Republican Scott Baugh's base of support lies. Dave Min, a flawed, woke, pro-criminal candidate, claims Irvine as his. Despite being outspent by Min, Baugh Cal Matters and Five Thirty-Eight have Baugh with a three-point lead.

The current voter registration makeup of the district is 35.0% Democratic, 35.0% Republican, and 23.7% no party preference. Those are good numbers for Republicans, who have since 2020 reestablished themselves as the number two party in the state (independents and refused-to-state used to outnumber the GOP).

Advertisement

Cal CD 45

Orange County stalwart Michelle Steel is fighting against Democrat Derek Tran, a moneyed personal injury lawyer.

Steel, the incumbent, is outspending Tran, but the large Vietnamese community could be persuaded to leave the Korean Republican and throw in the woke Democrat. The inland Orange County congressional seat is home to Little Saigon.

The latest poll has Tran up by two. It would be a shame if Steel, a real fighter, were defeated in this election. She'll need a smart attack strategy to make a difference in the final days of the campaign.

Cal CD 41

This Inland Empire congressional seat is currently held by Republican Ken Calvert, but Democrats are hoping to flip it with Will Rollins, an attorney.

The district includes the areas of La Quinta, Palm Springs, and other desert oases.

Related: Video Shows a Lady Easily Faking a Ballot in Seattle. No Wonder Washington's GOP Is Suing.

While the district is traditionally GOP, the Democrats hope that by running Rollins, a gay "counterterrorism" lawyer, and former federal prosecutor, they can have a Democrat, tough-on-crime-sounding representative and give the gay blades in Palm Springs something to cheer about.

Cal CD 27

Cheers were heard around the country when Republican Mike Garcia, a Navy vet, won this seat in the 2020 special election. That was after photos of "throuple" enthusiast and Congresswoman Katie Hill were leaked and she was forced out of office.

Advertisement

Garcia barely won re-election in his following races due to the Democrat registration advantage.

This time around he faces George Whitesides, who's got plenty of money from the party. Whitesides was a chief of staff at NASA when it went woke during the Obama Administration. Obama changed the destination of NASA from space to the land of equity, turning the agency into, as Rush Limbaugh said at the time, the "Muslim outreach department."

For his part, Whitesides paints Garcia as a Trump lover, which, in this election, might get the son of Mexican immigrants some extra votes.

The rural district north of Los Angeles encompasses the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita, and Palmdale. This one's a bellwether.

Cal CD 22

Republican David Valadao, a dairy farmer, has held this seat nearly every term since 2012. He's in a rematch with a college teacher, Rudy Salas, in this heavily Latino district that includes Bakersfield and parts of the Central Valley. Valadao won their first match-up in 2022 by 4,000 votes.

This is a Democrat-leaning district, and Valadao was one of the only surviving House members to keep his job after voting to impeach Donald Trump.

It's considered to be a toss-up.

A flawed Republican is better than a woke Democrat any day.

EJECT, EJECT, EJECT! any Democrat in these races. Normalcy must be achieved one community, county, and congressional district at a time.

Advertisement

Schiff v. Garvey

There are very few nice words one can say about Adam Schiff, the Russia collusion human megaphone on Capitol Hill who leaked false information about Trump from the House Intelligence Committee. He was booted off that committee as a national security liability when Republicans took over.

The only thing nice I can say about this Los Angeles Democrat is that he knocked the tedious, woke Katie Porter from her congressional seat in Orange County when he beat her in the U.S. Senate primary.

He's running against former LA Dodger and businessman Steve Garvey, a Republican, who has surprised people with how he adroitly handles the rigors of a campaign. The economy — duh — is the biggest issue of the campaign.

The snake, Schiff, has outspent Garvey more than two to one.

Schiff hopes to bring his insufferable air and unchanging unlikability to the same heights as his spirit animal, the equally unlikable Kamala Harris.

If you haven't voted yet, please EJECT, EJECT, EJECT! Adam Schiff.

They haven't ruined everything yet

The bioluminescence is in full swing here in San Diego, happening all along the coast through December pic.twitter.com/xSLTQThG0M — Daniel Wyher (@DanielWyher) October 18, 2024

Every so often, the collection of algae along the California coastline hits critical mass, giving the waves a look of luminescence.

Next week we'll have a regular West Coast, Messed Coast™ update with a splash of election year politics.

Advertisement

Until then, never turn your back on the ocean.