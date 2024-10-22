Video Shows a Lady Easily Faking a Ballot in Seattle. No Wonder Washington's GOP Is Suing.

Oregon, California, D.C., Turkistan, Kabul, Burkina Faso! It's time to vote in the United States of America and decide who the next Washington State governor will be! Follow these easy tricks, and your voice will be heard thousands and thousands of miles away. We're trying to save Democracy here, fellas.

What will you do with your Washington vote, Timbuktu?

Will you vote for a woman president or for El Donaldo, Espana? Will you reward a tyrant who gave legal cover to shut down businesses for COVID and force some state employees to take "the shot" or lose their jobs, like Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson? Or, do you go for the former law enforcement officer and congressional member who solved the Green River killer case like Dave Reichert? We'll know only when Burkina Faso weighs in.

Choices, choices.

Oregon, are you tired of ridiculous tax increases? Washington State conservatives would love for you to vote "YES" on Initiatives 2109 and 2124 and give a hearty "YES" to get rid of the natural gas ban (I-2066) and the climate catastrophists' unproven need for yet another gas tax increase by voting "YES" on I-2117. I explained these issues recently in my West Coast, Messed Coast™: Just a 'Throuple' of Things About Our Election Ejection Edition report.

Washington has turned blue, but now there is a force multiplier for conservatives in Seattle's King County! This is approved of by the Washington State Democrats, King County Elections and the governor.

Here's how I know: The Washington State Republican Party sued King County Elections in early September over the "OmniBallot" system, and now the election office is ignoring the lawsuit.

Via DemocracyLive:

The Washington State GOP reported this apparent problem with the online OmniBallot program, which is used to verify signatures and "cure" ballots. Thousands and thousands of voters use this system worldwide. Those who serve overseas in the military or are expats living in some far-flung region of the world can use the system to produce, vote, and print a ballot, according to a video produced by a King County voter.

Washington State GOP leader Jim Walsh told PJ Media that things were moving in the lawsuit until they weren't. When they filed the lawsuit in early September to get an injunction against the use of the OmniBallot program, King County seemed willing to hear them out, but then they went radio silent in hopes of stalling until after Election Day. "They reneged on stipulating the facts, so we’re back to depo’s [depositions]. It’s a delay tactic, of course," he said.





Considering it's so easy to put in the fake address of a homeless shelter, food bank, or some other known entity, you can see why Democrats want to whistle past the November 5 election.

King County Elections officials say they're not worried, however.

“Whether you put in a real person’s name, or a fake person’s name, the first thing our team does is find out whether that’s a registered, eligible voter, and whether or not that person has already returned a ballot,” King County Elections Chief of Staff Kendall Hodson told the Lynnwood Times.

“If they are a registered voter and have not already returned a ballot what will also happen is we have the signature verified. Every single ballot, whether online or mail, will have an actual human being look at the signature and compare it to the one we have on file for that voter in their voter registration record.”

If things don't measure up, the ballot is "cured" through the online, third-party software. Curing means fixing the flaws with signatures or other issues with the ballot. This is being done more and more online.

The registration process is flawed. Thanks to the motor-voter bill and groups that flood the zone with last-minute registrations, it would be easy to fraudulently register and cure a ballot. The list of people who have returned a ballot is easily obtainable. Voter impersonation or fulfilling a false registration wouldn't be hard.

Indeed, the Times reports that the Washington State voter registration law does not require an overseas voter to register to get a ballot; they may even register after the deadline.

King County Elections says it's on top of it, telling the local newspaper, "If anything looks out of the ordinary then the voter is sent a letter stating the ballot will not be counted until the issue has been resolved."

But the Washington State GOP believes it's not on top of it. The party's candidate for Public Lands, Sue Kuehl Pederson, lost a top-two primary spot because of what they believe is OmniBallot's faulty "cure" rate. She lost by 49 votes, which Walsh asserts was a "one in a billion" occurrence.

[I]f the ballots illegally cured using the OmniBallot system had not been included in King County's final elections tally, there is less than a one in a billion chance that Dave Upthegrove would be in the top two candidates moving onto the general election in the race for Commissioner of Public Lands. But for King County's illegal use of the OmniBallot system, Pederson would have advanced to the November 2024 general election.

Moreover, the GOP has a huge issue with the chain of custody for these third-party cured ballots.

"Because the use of the OmniBallot system for the automated curing of ballots," the lawsuit reads, the signatures from "a private for-profit third-party platform and the information transmitted is received by a third party before transmittal to the King County Auditor, the reporting of ballots cured by this method should be enjoined."

The GOP is asking for an injunction against using the OmniBallot in this election.

And Washington State awaits the voting results from Burkina Faso.

