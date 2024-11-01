West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Portland Predicts a Violent Election Night

Welcome to the weekly West Coast, Messed Coast™ update where even New York Yankees fans give grudging respect to a guy by the name of Freddie Freeman. Speaking of which, the Dodgers World Series victory parade is scheduled for Friday.

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ is also where Portland, Ore., Police and businesses hope for the best, but sadly expect a fiery and not very peaceful election night.

Businesses in the downtown area are spending thousands of dollars on plywood. Portland Protest Plywood specialists (imaginary company) to install it over windows. When employees leave the offices on Monday, they'll batten down the doors too.

This person on X says he was told that if Donald Trump wins on Tuesday night, to plan on working remotely on Wednesday.

Businesses in Portland are forecasting a Trump win!



Businesses here wouldn’t be boarding up if they thought Kamala had the for sure victory.



If Trump wins, stay as far away from downtown as possible.



My team has already been told if Trump wins, we must all work from home… pic.twitter.com/HQR9tuyIYX — J Sanchez (@2A_AllDay) October 31, 2024

The Portland Police Bureau says it has received no specific threats, but it has extended shifts to cover for Portland's unique "peaceful" transfer of power. In other words: likely violence.

We're gonna get 'em this time!

The Multnomah County Elections Office, where someone planted an IED on a drop box and burned up three ballots, is hiring more uniformed security officers, and cops vow prosecutions of "individuals who engage in violent activity or property destruction will be investigated and are subject to arrest and prosecution."

The PPB said it would not tolerate Antifa and BLM's favorite threat tactics:

Impeding transportation by blocking streets and vehicular traffic.

Lighting fires and burning materials.

Vandalizing and damaging property.

Assaultive behavior .

Unlawful weapons possession and/or use .

We'll believe it when we see them prosecute lawbreakers and put people in jail.

PPB Chief Bob Day told attendees of a presser, “Everybody’s talking about Portland. Everybody wants to know how we’re going to show up, how we’re going to be. I think this is our time.”

Police say that "just because arrests are not made at the scene, when tensions are high, that does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later."

A reminder: 90% of the charges against nightly violent rioters in 2020 were dropped.

A-head of them all

An effigy of Donald Trump was placed in downtown Portland and decapitated.

Somebody beheaded the President Trump statue that was meant to mock him, moments before I had the chance to remove the slanderous plaque that was affixed to the bottom. #Portland https://t.co/OOJhxHC06d pic.twitter.com/r7JsqZFqWx — Brandon Farley (@TheRealFarley) October 27, 2024

Watch, Brandon Farley will get arrested for vandalism.

Green shoots

This Portland lesbian is tired of the crazy. She wants Trump.

I walked down and turned in my ballot.

Yep, this old lesbian voted Republican for the second time, the first time for POTUS.

I voted for Biden in 2020, mainly because of the gaslighting Senator Wydens office burned me with.

I was gaslit to the point I did believe what they told… pic.twitter.com/0K7IU8Drwk — Rumble Dumbs (@SusanGriffin530) October 30, 2024

In the Emerald City of Seattle, this lady has given enough rope to the Democrats and they hanged themselves.

She casts a side eye at the taut rope with the city dangling at the bottom and walks by to vote Republican.

This is the first year I have voted republican as well. Seattle is total sh*t show & washington is totally democrat run & has been for decades. Time for a change. Portland has it worse than seattle. Good luck on voting for change. I don't have much faith though.😞 — Independent Bakerdog (@Bakerdogmom) October 30, 2024

Silent issue

Washington's governor's race is expected to go to the fan of lawfare, COVID lockdowns, emergency rule autocracy, mandated COVID shots for public employees, and favoring pot stores over churches. That person is the Democrat, of course. Bob Ferguson has a two-digit lead over former congressman and lawman Dave Reichert.

The bright spot for Washington Republicans is the third congressional district where Joe Kent is within striking distance of the Antifa lady who is the incumbent. The FiveThirtyEight Model has him four points behind. The latest national congressional generic poll shows Republicans' advantage shrinking to less than a point.

In southwest Washington, where hundreds of ballots burned up in the ballot drop box bombing, who knows what will happen?

Kent, an America First candidate and unapologetic Trump fan, issued his latest ad, about the sleeper issue of 2024: boys in girls sports.

California isn't expecting a lot of violence because, hey, look at all that red.

MORE, California! Stop the insanity of constant failures.

25.8% red votes in, so far. GO VOTE, early!

Work must give you time off with pay, if necessary. GO. https://t.co/iyuaKpNv3m pic.twitter.com/OEYfqUTXvQ — CA OldGirl - feed the birds (@CABirdGirl2) November 1, 2024

Here's the problem for those red areas, however.

Republicans have returned a much smaller portion of their outstanding ballots than Democrats.

California ballot returns at 5 days out, from @political_data's current and past trackers:



g20: 9,211,970 🟦53.54%🟥22.65%⬛️24.09%

g24: 6,269,239🟦48.76%🟥29.87%⬛️21.63%

g22: 3,657,353 🟦51.00%🟥27.89%⬛️21.11%

p24: 2,339,054🟦50.22%🟥31.98%⬛️17.80% pic.twitter.com/BPICnQOrSu — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) November 1, 2024

Earlier this week, California had returned only 10% of its total ballots and they were mostly Democrat ballots. Sure, California is a one-party state, but you can't change that situation if you don't vote.

Like a hawk

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ report is keeping watch on Oregon's 5th Congressional District where the Republican incumbent has lost ground to a woke Democrat, and they're virtually tied according to lefty FiveThirtyEight's model.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer is not only fighting for her office, but she's also standing against the wokification of one of Oregon's most scenic and politically normal areas.

In addition to veterans, public safety officials, and ag & business leaders, I'm proud to be endorsed by 20 labor unions and 50+ local leaders across the political spectrum. Thank you to everyone who believes in our campaign -- together, we will win this critical election! #OR05 pic.twitter.com/SuDWborxDZ — Lori Chavez-DeRemer - Text LORI to 78100 (@LChavezDeRemer) October 16, 2024

They haven't ruined everything yet

Insanely clear waters of Downing Creek, Oregon



📹 matt_swack

pic.twitter.com/0Wko1swsA8 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 23, 2024

We expect election violence because the left is here. I think we're in for some riotous times in the lead-up to and following the election, especially if Donald Trump wins. Be here for all of it. Become a VIP member and get the inside scoop that the libs can't handle. Click here and use our promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your subscription.

And if you haven't upgraded your VIP membership to our new Platinum status, this is the time to do it. Townhall TV is running Dinesh D'Souza's new movie, "Vindicated," for our Platinum status readers. Click here to get behind our velvet rope.