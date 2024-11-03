Donald Trump Brings Down the House at Middle Georgia Rally

I haven’t done many political rallies in my day. As someone who doesn’t care for crowds outside of sporting events and concerts, I avoid crowds as often as I can. I covered a rally for Herschel Walker back in 2022, but it was an outdoor event that took place about 15 minutes from my house.

Advertisement

But when I found out that I could get press credentials for Donald Trump’s rally in Macon, Ga., about an hour and a half from me, I couldn’t resist. Producer Jim (of Five O’Clock Somewhere fame) and I traded on our status as members of the conservative media complex and got in on a press pass. It’s the way to go: barely any line to get in, cushy chairs, and a folding table to sit at with my laptop in the press area.

But enough about me. Thousands of middle Georgians gathered at Atrium Health Amphitheater to see Donald Trump. It was part of a long day of rallies; he had already been onstage in Pennsylvania and North Carolina before making his way to Macon.

The crowd was eclectic, with adults and kids of all ages and people of all races and ethnicities. Teens in sportcoats and ties stood alongside construction workers in their gear. Excited children stood alongside their equally ecstatic parents. The venue was electric, with a playlist that warmed by GenX heart, and you couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day for a rally like this.

The rally began when State Sen. John Kennedy (R-18th District) gave an opening prayer, Wayne Johnson, the Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, led the rallygoers in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Mayor Brooke Huckaby of Arabi, Ga., the nation’s youngest female mayor, sang the National Anthem.

Trump’s opening acts were fiery and got the crowd even more excited. Georgia’s GOP chair Josh McKoon spoke about how the state party apparatus sued to allow Republican poll watchers in Fulton County, and Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper talked about the connection between agriculture and border security. Former Rep. Doug Collins spoke of how Trump is going to fix the problems that the Biden-Harris administration caused.

Advertisement

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler talked about Mark Cuban and his statement that strong women don’t support Trump. She discussed how hardworking Georgians have endured “four miserable years” of the current administration.

“We’re not going to take it anymore,” she added. “Donald Trump took a bullet for us,” said Brian Jack, the GOP candidate for Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District. “The least we can do is vote for him.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde quoted scripture to talk about how Georgia Republicans stand for truth. He referenced Joe Biden’s comment that Trump supporters are “garbage” with the reply, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” Clyde had some new meanings for MAGA: “Make Aliens Gone Again” and “Make Affordable Gas Again.”

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) — my congressman — spoke about the importance of voting against Trump because he’s not just running against Kamala Harris; he’s running against the entire woke establishment. He relied on Georgia Bulldogs rhetoric and urged voters to “Hunker Down.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) talked about how Democrats call Republicans names constantly, but she declared, “We are not garbage. We are not Nazis. We are not fascists. We are not deplorable.” She also promised that Trump will protect “the American dream that you’re fighting for.”

“The left does not care about empowering women, but Donald Trump does,” said Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.) She related the horrific attacks the left made on her and said that Trump gave her the strength to carry on as his press secretary.

Advertisement

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) spoke of his parents’ Cuban ancestry and how they believed in the promise of America. “I’m an American by birth; they’re Americans by choice,” he said. (Rubio also referenced the Florida Gators, which got boos in a Bulldog-friendly crowd.)

“When did making America great become offensive?” Rubio asked. “We need a president who puts you before anything and anyone else.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-Ga.), a Macon area native and a former University of Georgia football player, referenced Rubio’s Florida Gator alumni status with a “How ‘Bout Them Dawgs on Saturday night?” He also spoke about how the community around Macon has assisted greatly with Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Jones noted that the race shouldn’t be close as long as people voted on the issues. He decried the national media for its efforts in demonizing Trump.

Walker got the biggest applause and barks from the Bulldog faithful. He likened Trump’s fight against the current establishment to the founding fathers and their rebellion against King George III.

“Donald Trump isn’t just my friend,” Walker declared. “He’s your friend.”

After a long music break, including classics like “Whole Lotta Love,” “Come On, Eileen,” and "Rich Men North of Richmond," Trump campaign senior adviser Stephen Miller and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) warmed up the crowd some more.

Around 8 p.m., Trump came out, his voice worn out from so many rallies over the past few days. He asked, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

The theme of this rally became making sure we get every voter to elect Trump. The speech was a typical Trump speech: bluster, quips, bold claims, and heartfelt appeals to vote. He contrasted the stakes of this election: four more years of failure or four years of greatness.

Advertisement

“I don’t want your money,” he said, “I don’t want anything. I just want you to get out and vote.”

The rally took on a more somber tone as Trump talked about the scourge of our border crisis. He brought philanthropist and investor Steve Witkoff to speak briefly. Witkoff flew the family of a victim of illegal immigrant crime out to meet Trump, and the victim’s mother shared her story.

“He’s the only one we need to protect our country,” the victim’s mother said of Trump. “We need everyone to vote. Talking won’t do anything. Voting is the only way we’re going to save this country. Donald Trump is not just a choice; he is the number one.”

Trump asked the technical crew to bring up the chart that he referenced in Butler, Pa., just before an assassin tried to take him out. Even among the heartbreaking stories of illegal immigration, he managed to bring in a little humor.

“I love that chart; it’s my favorite chart in the world,” he quipped. “I sleep with it every night.”

After pointing out the increase in illegal immigration under the Biden-Harris administration, Jocelyn Nungaray’s mother appeared on video to explain how the administration’s policies led to her daughter’s murder.

Trump turned the conversation to the economy. He highlighted the economic success and relative world stability during his term in office, and he said, “The problem is getting rid of these people [in power].”

“Under my leadership, we’re going to turn this economic nightmare into an economic miracle,” he promised. He told the crowd that he wants to make America wealthy and affordable again.

Advertisement

“I still like to get away with saying that I’m not a politician, but after nine years, I guess I am,” he joked, and he said that he never understood how people could vote for a politician who promises to raise taxes on people. He reiterated his promise of no taxes on tips, overtime, or Social Security.

In typical Trump fashion, he claimed that he’s in the lead in the polls, even though his campaign doesn’t want him to say it. But he reminded the crowd that people need to get out and vote in numbers that allow him to have a mandate to rescue this country.

"This is not a rally," Trump said, "It's a request to get people to go out and vote."