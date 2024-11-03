Democrat Governor Calls GOP Voters 'Anti-American'

Another day, another prominent Democrat resorting to name-calling.... It's almost as if they're afraid they're going to lose the election or something. You've got Joe Biden calling Trump supporters "garbage," Barack Obama calling them "sexist," and don't forget Mark Cuban saying that the women around Trump are not "strong" or "intelligent."

Well, you can add Gov. Kathy Hochul to the list. This weekend, New York's top politician appeared on MSNBC to respond to Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden, and she didn't hesitate to call out her constituents who vote for Republicans.

It gave me a chance to tie the Republicans running these seats, the incumbents, closer to Donald Trump and remind everybody, if you're voting for these Republicans in New York, you're voting for someone who supports Donald Trump, and you're anti-woman, you're anit-abortion, and basically, you're anti-American. Because you have just trashed American values and what our country is all about over and over and over, and you will wear this on Election Day.

Watch it for yourself here.

Where to start? These insults are getting so old that it's hard to even try to make sense of them without getting bored. I mean, the whole "anti-woman" thing is played out at this point. If Obama wants to call out people for being sexist, he needs to look to Hochul and her ilk. Assuming that the only issue women care about is abortion is the most sexist thing I've seen happen during this election cycle.

And voting for Republicans is now anti-American? Really? It seems to be that calling people names or treating them a certain way because they choose a candidate from a different party than yours is the epitome of being anti-American. Yawn. Try again, Kathy.

Meanwhile, my friend and PJ Media editor Chris Queen just texted me from the Trump rally in Macon, Georgia, and said that Elon Musk is currently campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania. The former president announced this bit of information and followed it up by saying, "Well, he's not campaigning for me; he's campaigning for all of us." That's the kind of inclusive language I prefer to hear. And that's why you can go to a Trump rally and see billionaires hanging out with people who make minimum wage and everyone in between, all gathered together for the common good.

Hochul is not exactly the most popular person in the world. If you'll recall, Nancy Pelosi blamed her for Democrats losing the House in 2022. Earlier this fall, a poll conducted by Sienna College found that only about one-third of New Yorkers approved of the job she is doing with their state. And just this week, the New York government, including Hochul, came under fire for euthanizing a family's beloved pets to "check them for rabies." But after hearing the governor's remarks this weekend, it's kind of easy to understand why she doesn't have many friends.

