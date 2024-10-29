Joe Biden Calls Trump's Supporters 'Garbage'

Matt Margolis | 8:49 PM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Kamala Harris delivered her "closing argument" speech tonight at the Ellipse near the White House. If you didn't catch it, don't worry, you've heard it all before. There really wasn't anything new. Just a lot of lies and Trump hate.

Her little event included a slate of speakers, but one person who was not there was Joe Biden. But, he nevertheless is making waves for something he said.

Biden told reporters Tuesday that he will not attend Harris’ speech because the event is “for her,” but he planned to watch it on television. Ahead of Harris’ remarks, Biden is reacted to a comic calling Puerto Rico garbage at a Trump rally last weekend by saying, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Wow, a comic makes a joke at a rally, and Biden, the president of the United States, responds by calling millions of people in the country "garbage."

You better believe his comments have caused a stir. I wonder if this will be the big story in the morning, instead of her speech.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS ELECTION 2024

