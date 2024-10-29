Joe Biden Calls Trump's Supporters 'Garbage'

Kamala Harris delivered her "closing argument" speech tonight at the Ellipse near the White House. If you didn't catch it, don't worry, you've heard it all before. There really wasn't anything new. Just a lot of lies and Trump hate.

Advertisement

Her little event included a slate of speakers, but one person who was not there was Joe Biden. But, he nevertheless is making waves for something he said.

Biden told reporters Tuesday that he will not attend Harris’ speech because the event is “for her,” but he planned to watch it on television. Ahead of Harris’ remarks, Biden is reacted to a comic calling Puerto Rico garbage at a Trump rally last weekend by saying, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Wow, a comic makes a joke at a rally, and Biden, the president of the United States, responds by calling millions of people in the country "garbage."

BREAKING: Biden calls Trump supporters “garbage” pic.twitter.com/CU7WZEyKpl — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 30, 2024

You better believe his comments have caused a stir. I wonder if this will be the big story in the morning, instead of her speech.

@POTUS today: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Remember …@KamalaHarris hates you and they hate the American spirit vote accordingly — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) October 29, 2024

Holy shit. The media spent all week crying about a joke from a comedian. Meanwhile, Tim Walz called Trump supporters Nazis. Kamala Harris refused to condemn it. And now Kamala's biggest Democrat ally, Joe Biden, is calling all Trump supporters "garbage." Absolutely disgusting!!! https://t.co/f0QKtaCbQm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 30, 2024

Advertisement

The difference between Tony Hinchcliffe and Joe Biden is that Biden isn’t a comedian or making a joke.



Democrats truly believe proud America-loving patriots are garbage. Or as Hillary Clinton called us, “Deplorables”



Anyways, this was the most beautiful landfill I’ve ever seen! https://t.co/XpZXsyq16c pic.twitter.com/pRY0YcVxxD — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 30, 2024

Kamala Harris should not be allowed an inch of space or a moment of peace until she is forced to state on the record whether she agrees with her boss Joe Biden that half the country is human garbage. pic.twitter.com/3jjUMZ7Fyh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 30, 2024

🚨Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hate half the country.



They called Trump supporters “garbage.” pic.twitter.com/e8Ubkbm4zD — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 29, 2024

BREAKING: At a fundraiser tonight, top Kamala Harris surrogate, Joe Biden, said that every single Trump supporter is “garbage.”



This is what the Kamala Harris campaign thinks about more than half the country..



DISGUSTING AND DISQUALIFYING! — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 30, 2024

Joe Biden just called EVERYONE, including the Puerto Ricans who voted for Trump, GARBAGE.



Not a comedian, but the President of the United States with his own mouth. THEY DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOU. — Melvin Soto-Vázquez (@realMelvinSoto) October 30, 2024

Advertisement

This is what Democrats really think about you. And you know that if she wins in November then they'll treat you like garbage. Help us make sure that Kamala Harris gets fired in November. Become a VIP Platinum member today to receive a $25 gift code to our brand new Townhall Media store as well as a LIFETIME discount. Read. Listen. And now WATCH and REPRESENT with VIP Platinum. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your new VIP Platinum membership!