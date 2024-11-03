Major Web Archive Attacked Pre-Election: Coincidence?

I may be forgiven, I hope, for raising an eyebrow at the curious timing of a large-scale assault on the most prolific and relied-upon web archiving service, Archive.org, which offers a running public record of who said what and when.

As an instrument of journalism, web archives can be employed to easily suss out how present narratives or stories presented in corporate media, or anywhere, may conflict with past narratives — in other words, the ultimate check on historical revisionism of the kind that powerful actors engage in regularly.

Via Brownstone Institute (emphasis added):

The service Archive.org which has been around since 1994 has stopped taking images of content on all platforms. For the first time in 30 years, we have gone a long swath of time – since October 8-10 – since this service has chronicled the life of the Internet in real time. As of this writing, we have no way to verify content that has been posted for three weeks of October leading to the days of the most contentious and consequential election of our lifetimes... In effect, the whole memory of our main information system is just a big black hole right now. The trouble on Archive.org began on October 8, 2024, when the service was suddenly hit with a massive Denial of Service attack (DDOS) that not only took down the service but introduced a level of failure that nearly took it out completely… In other words, the only source on the entire World Wide Web that mirrors content in real time has been disabled. For the first time since the invention of the web browser itself, researchers have been robbed of the ability to compare past with future content, an action that is a staple of researchers looking into government and corporate actions… What this means is the following: Any website can post anything today and take it down tomorrow and leave no record of what they posted unless some user somewhere happened to take a screenshot. Even then there is no way to verify its authenticity. The standard approach to know who said what and when is now gone. That is to say that the whole Internet is already being censored in real time so that during these crucial weeks, when vast swaths of the public fully expect foul play, anyone in the information industry can get away with anything and not get caught.

Given that web archives are, again, immensely powerful tools for catching governments, corporations, NGOs, and other powerful organizations with their pants down, it doesn’t take too much chin-scratching to figure out why getting rid of the ability to glimpse the past and compare it to present rhetoric on any given topic would be attractive to bad actors.

Let’s look at, just as one example out of an enormous hat, the redefining of “vaccine” that the CDC engaged in during the pandemic to grandfather the mRNA shots — which were not then and have never been true vaccines — into the fold.

Via Miami Herald September 27, 2021 (emphasis added):

Social media is calling bluff on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for modifying its definition of the words “vaccine” and “vaccination” on its website. Before the change, the definition for “vaccination” read, “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.” Now, the word “immunity” has been switched to “protection.” The term “vaccine” also got a makeover. The CDC’s definition changed from “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease” to the current “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.” Some people have speculated that the unannounced changes were the CDC’s attempt to hide the fact COVID-19 vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing coronavirus infection. U.S. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky said in a popular tweet the CDC has “been busy at the Ministry of Truth.” However, a CDC spokesperson told McClatchy News the “slight changes in wording over time … haven’t impacted the overall definition.”

George Orwell, prophet, emphasized the massive power that the ability to re-write history confers on a ruling elite, unburdened by moral concerns, willing to use it to their advantage.

Via Literature Wise (emphasis added):