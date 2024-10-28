RFK Jr. Threatens War on FDA in Epic Tweet

Spoken like a man of true American Revolutionary spirit, RFK Jr. recently torched permanent Washington in a (metaphorical) call to arms once Trump (fingers crossed, rosary beads in hand) wins here in a week’s time.

In his viral Tweet, Kennedy advised FDA bureaucrats to “pack their bags” and “preserve their records” in anticipation of the Swamp cleansing that the former president, although he lamentably rarely utters the term explicitly anymore as he did in 2016, has essentially pledged by promising to put RFK in a role with teeth in his administration — ideally, in my view, as head of the DOJ.

How I hope he makes the machine pay for all of those unfounded accusations of Twitter Nazism!

What Kennedy wrote on X, October 25th:

FDA’s war on public health is about to end. This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything else that advances human health and can't be patented by Pharma. If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags.

It's easy to get myopic about the abuses of the Public Health™ authorities by laser-focusing on the COVID-19 injections/lockdowns/masking regime, and understandably so, but their river of criminality runs far, far darker and deeper than just pimping pharmaceutical products that don’t work and kill/maim people and shuttering schools, as bad as those transgressions are on their own.

So I appreciate the comprehensive list of therapeutics and healthy practices that the FDA has suppressed/demonized/outlawed and which RFK included in his X post.

And this kind of rhetoric, ladies and gentlemen, is precisely why RFK Jr. has arguably been the most demonized and maligned figure in the political arena this election cycle — at least giving Trump and Elon Musk a run for their money.

He’s going to need all the help he can get in his vast upcoming project to purge the administrative state of its corruption, and I intend to do what I can from my perch in independent journalism to lend support wherever possible.

