Exclusive: Kari Lake Frames AZ Senate Race as Communism v. Patriotism

Do Arizonans want Communism and unchecked illegal migration or patriotic leadership and secure borders? Our Republic is “in the balance right now,” with one side pushing socialism and the other side trying to save our country, Senate candidate Kari Lake told me.

One of the high-profile Senate races this election year is the one in Arizon between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego, and it is key in determining which party will control the Senate. Lake, an enthusiastic Trump ally who prioritizes securing our border and elections and fighting inflation, told me on Friday why she hopes Arizonans will vote for her.

“[Our] whole country is lying in the balance right now. We’re going to go one of two ways,” Lake emphasized. “[Either] we are going to save this Republic, this beautiful land that we love, or we continue to move in the direction of socialism and communism. And that’s what’s at stake.”

“Our whole country is lying in the balance.” —.@KariLake pic.twitter.com/f0IVEg1V22 — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) November 3, 2024

She stated that this is increasingly clear to voters. “And I think the people of Arizona know it, which is why we’re seeing the numbers that we are, we’re seeing people show up and wait in line for two hours for early voting because they love this country,” Lake added.

The polling has previously showed Gallego ahead, but that is changing. A new poll from highly rated Data Orbital found Lake slightly ahead with 45.2% versus Gallego at 44.5%. Atlas Intel, which was reportedly the most accurate pollster from 2020, published survey results on Nov. 2 showing Lake ahead at 49.1% while Gallego was at 47.4% support. The race will certainly be tight and Lake could continue surging as inflation and immigration rank highest among Arizona voters’ concerns, including Latino voters.

We were outside of a polling location in Tucson yesterday and captured this incredible moment:



This lifelong Democrat saw @KariLake & came up to tell her that she voted RED for the very first time. Republicans, Independents & Democrats are banding together for change! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3WkkHyDC7h — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 2, 2024

NumbersUSA gave Rep. Gallego an “F-” score for his terrible voting record on illegal migration, reportedly a top concern for Arizona voters. For example, Gallego opposed ending chain migration and an overall reduction in illegal migration, while supporting sanctuary policies. Lake has slammed Gallego for contributing to the border crisis, promising, “Securing that border is my priority.” She listed her plan, “Close the Border, Finish the Wall, Stop the Invasion, Protect Arizona.”

When Trump wanted a border wall, Ruben Gallego chose to be Trump's biggest obstacle.



When Biden took over, Ruben helped him turn a secure border into a crisis.



Gallego even called border security "dumb and stupid."



Securing that border is my priority.https://t.co/Mn7xmLpzAm — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 2, 2024

Arizona was set to spend at least $752 million on illegals this year, and it is among the states struggling with illegal alien crime. I have watched the huge influx of migrants and the strain on resources occur in real time.

Hey Mark Cuban,

Strong, intelligent women everywhere are supporting President Trump.



Smart women want a secure border, safe streets, a strong economy, world peace, and great schools.



We want an America First Agenda. pic.twitter.com/Ggy8EOm0vB — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 31, 2024

Among Lake’s other policy priorities are protecting women’s sports from “transgender” athletes, protecting parental rights against authorities “trans-ing” kids secretively (in direct contrast to Gallego’s reported support for transitions without parental consent), taking on human trafficking, and enacting educational reform.