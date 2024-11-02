WATCH: Maddow, State Department Ghoul Resurrect #Russiagate, Accuse Musk of Putin Collusion

Dredged up from the bowels of the DC sewer, Victoria Nuland — quintessential creature of the neocon establishment, an acolyte of Dick Cheney later to work for both Obama and Biden, embroiling the United States in numerous fruitless wars, wasting trillions of dollars, and turning places like Libya into failed states — appeared with cable news’ top warmonger and high-brow lesbian icon, Rachel Maddow, to draw, yet again, from that broken-down old well we’ve been forced to drink from for eight years now.

Advertisement

Via Responsible Statecraft (emphasis added):

"He's at it again!" Nuland told Rachel Maddow, the MSNBC host whose red string conspiracy board was a regular feature for years during Trump’s tenure and Russiagate, until she wasn’t. Now she is back, and hosting the old gang. “It’s good to be back with you Rachel to talk to you about this as we did in 2016 as well as 2020,” said Nuland, without a trace of irony. She retired this year from the State Department. "And (Putin) has more sophisticated tools... He's got a brand new, very powerful tool, which is Elon Musk and X. In 2020, the social media companies worked hard with the U.S. government to try to do content moderation, to try to catch this stuff as it was happening. This time, we have Elon Musk talking directly to the Kremlin and ensuring that every time the Russians put out something, it gets five million views before anyone can catch it."

Hitler, Hitler, Hitler is failing so now it's back to Russia, Russia, Russia. It's all they know.



Rachel Maddow wheeled out Victoria Nuland to declare Russia is interfering in the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/grEV3GlC7T — I am @sheeplovelies (@Imsheeplovelies) October 29, 2024

Related: Rachel Maddow: Shut Up About Censorship While We Censor You

For a quick refresher on how delusional or deceptive or both (not necessarily mutually exclusive) Rachel Maddow is on this topic (and most others), here she is in 2019 predicting that Russia was on the verge of attacking the U.S. power grid — imminently, “today, now, whenever they want to!”.

Advertisement

Note how she, a supposed journalist, simply cites intelligence agency propaganda as if it were Gospel, as if these entities haven't proven time and again their willingness to lie to the public to serve whatever interests they are pursuing at any given time — in this case, ginning up a war with Russia and demonizing the sitting president they despise in a two-fer.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Related: Ex-MSNBC Propagandist Keith Olbermann Calls For Government to Ban Twitter/X Over ‘Hate Speech’

Editor’s note: Regardless of what happens come November, PJ Media and all of our sister sites will remain engaged on the frontlines of the information war as the vanguard of independent media.

If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation.

Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your new VIP membership.