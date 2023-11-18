WATCH: Ex-MSNBC Propagandist Keith Olbermann Calls For Government to Ban Twitter/X Over ‘Hate Speech’

The extremely menopausal Keith Olbermann is so histrionic and unhinged that he was pushed out of MSNBC many years ago. Can you imagine how totally out-of-control one would have to be to be excommunicated from that network, the home of unrepentant Russiagater Rachel Maddow, who once warned in breathless exasperation in 2019 — based on nothing but lies by Deep State spooks who hated Trump and sought to undermine his administration and push the now-debunked Russiagate hoax — in January 2019 that Russia was on the verge of attacking the power grid in major U.S. cities.

With no evidence that Russia was doing any of this — none of her apocalyptic predictions on this score or any others ever bore out in real life — Maddow then had her producers throw up on screen a picture of a weather map of the Dakotas

“What would happen if Russia killed the power in Fargo today?” Maddow asked rhetorically, before conjuring images of American families freezing to death on the frozen tundras of the Midwest.

It’s truly psychotic stuff — and totally worth a re-watch just to refresh your memory about how detached from reality the whole Russiagate narrative got in the late 2010s.

Maddow was never made to atone for any of her brazen lies and overwrought predictions that never turned up in reality. Instead, she makes tens of millions of dollars a year to this day. As others have noted, in American corporate state media, you get rewarded for lying; you get punished for telling the truth.

All that to say: if Olbermann is a bridge too far, we must understand the kind of authoritarian liberal hivemind lunatic we’re dealing with here.

Here’s an excerpt of the transcript, via Daily Kos (emphasis added):

It is time for the government of the United States to ban “X” — the social media site still primarily known as Twitter — and to terminate all government contracts with its owner. Under Trump the government moved to ban TikTok as a security risk to the United States, so there is precedent for at least the attempt, because a process that has been accelerating for more than a year reached a climax Wednesday when owner Elon Musk answered a blatantly antisemitic tweet with the reply quote “you have said the actual truth.” Combined with surging antisemitism throughout the website, and the use of Nazi hate speech and paraphrases of infamous Hitler quotes by the likely Republican candidate for president, the tinderbox of antisemitism has never been fuller or drier and Trump and Musk seem determined to light it ablaze — and with it, light ablaze the peace and security of this nation.