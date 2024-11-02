All Politics Is Local: Vote No On These 11 Atrocious Ballot Amendments

Many of you have voted. Some may be standing in line right now. Nationwide, there is an attack underway against young people through deceptive state constitutional amendments. There is an old saying that avarice leads to violence. These amendments are driven by avarice and greed. And if you covet someone else’s money, land, or property, killing them physically or destroying them psychologically is not an obstacle to fulfilling your sick dreams.

The people funding these amendments are driven by the inordinate love of money. First, there are the abortionists who are losing money for their butchery. Then there are abortion clinic operators who are no longer able to afford the latest Mercedes Benz through their "non-profit" repackaging of large aborted baby parts. The bigger the part, the bigger the money. Plus the money from cosmetic, food, and other Dr. Mengele-style "research." The kind supported by Kamala Harris in the clip below.

And then there are the doctors and clinics mutilating children for profit and putting them on a lifetime treadmill of "sex-change" pharmaceuticals. In some cases, there are associations of would-be child molesters who want to make all ages equal before the law when it comes to sex. Age of consent laws violate equal rights for the creep class.

There are also companies and, yes, state government officials and politicians who think riches will flow by peddling weed to the young as they stink up their cities and dope up a docile and compliant population. Sadly, even some Republicans have fallen for this.

What people are making is a terrible category error. For example, if you were to debate an atheist, the question would be simple. The theist says God exists. The atheist says God does not exist. It is a simple binary choice that can be rationally discussed until a preponderance of evidence points in one direction or the other.

Enter the pro-abortion people who think there is such thing as "your truth" and "my truth." As if we could say that food only sustains life if we choose to believe in food, etc. So if I choose not to believe a gestating human preborn life exists, then by magic, human rights can be crushed and biology banned. But life isn't that easy. Choice doesn't create reality. It only challenges us to be authentic human beings and live with reality.

As it says in Deuteronomy 30:19: “I call heaven and earth to witness this day that I have set such a choice before thee, life or death, a blessing or a curse. Wilt thou not choose life, long life for thyself and for those that come after thee?"

Here are the amendments that should be voted "no" on. Forget all the sweet-sounding and focus group-tested phony amendment names. The small print is what matters. And please do your own research and study your local ballot carefully. There are many other such amendments out there.

FAKE EQUAL RIGHTS

New York Proposal 1 Equal Rights Amendment: It creates what a friend calls the child molesters' bill of rights. Because it enshrines equal rights regardless of age or gender, it would void parental consent for sex changes and allow biological boys to play in girls' sports. It also enshrines abortion up until birth, barring discrimination based on “pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy.” And if an underage person wants sex, well, he or she has an equal right to it. Children as adults and adults as children is the latest New York vibe. Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York has right dubbed it “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

EXPANDING THE DRUG CULTURE

Florida Amendment 3 Legalizing Marijuana: Has the influx of blue state refugees made Florida a new frontier for marijuana marketers? Even Donald Trump has endorsed this one, claiming that regulating the industry will be safer and help law enforcement. This is similar to the abortion argument in New York State in 1968. It is already out there. This will regulate it and make it safer. The false assumption is that legalization doesn’t introduce marketing, and marketing doesn’t grow the market. It would be sad to see Miami turn into a mirror image of "New Pot City" on the Hudson. Who needs another city with the stink of weed hovering over the place like smog and the young wandering around like ambitionless zombies? The state hopes to get rich. As for illegal sellers? They won’t leave. They will just undercut the state price. That's the Massachusetts experience.

Massachusetts Proposition 122: This would legalize natural psychedelics in clinical settings and allow you to grow your own. It is the old medical marijuana song and dance. Yes, it is all about "health" and "mental health." It will soon be a big business if passed. Yes, we will all soon be "lotus eaters" who, in Greek mythology, lived in a land of apathy and plenty. As Kamala Harris would say, "fwweedom."

And by the way, there are state amendments worth voting for. In the Related link below, Chris Queen talks about three worthy amendments that Democrats in Georgia are trying to smear. As a citizen, not a subject, do the research needed so that you don't fall for the glib cliches, and then vote appropriately.

ABORTION AMENDMENTS - MOSTLY UP TO BIRTH

The following states have varying pro-death amendments to their state constitutions, on which people should vote "no." Links to the actual amendments can be found here. Whether it is the greed of abortionists, or fathers who don’t want to support their own child, or taxpayers who think they will save money if the poor and minorities are eliminated, once you let the genie of violence out of the bottle, it doesn’t want to go back in until it turns on you.

Arizona Prop 139: The old viability switcheroo. It makes people feel righteous, but the viability of the preborn, which is undefined in the law, means abortion up to birth. As Dodger announcer Vin Scully once said of an injured player, "He's day to day, but aren't we all?" How viable are you, after all?

Colorado Amendment 79: Enshrines abortion and requires insurance companies to pay for abortions. This may be unconstitutional, since federal courts have ruled that Catholic employers are not required to provide insurance for abortion to their employees. This law could spark a war on the freedom of conscience and religious liberty.

Florida Amendment 4: This is another viability dodge that would allow abortion up to partial-birth abortions at birth, and would basically void parental consent laws. I wrote about it here.

Maryland Question 1: Enshrines abortion through nine months.

Missouri Amendment 3: Abortion to viability. Viability is to be determined by – wait for it – that medical used-car salesman, the abortionist who is selling the abortion.

Montana Constitutional Initiative 128: Another viability dodge allowing abortion up to nine months.

Nebraska Initiative 149: Abortion up to birth at the discretion of the abortionist to determine viability.

South Dakota Amendment G: Allow abortion up to three months, which would make virtually all abortion legal anyway.