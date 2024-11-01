I Love the Smell of Facepalm in the Morning. It Smells Like... Desperation.

If you haven't seen a new comedian bomb, it goes like this: when the comic isn't getting the response he/she/they/them wants, he gets panicky. He starts to wave his hands about nervously. Sweat pours. He gets angry. He gets loud. When all is lost, he attacks the crowd. In short, it's the same cringy death dance we see Kamala Harris doing right now.

This is what brings violence and divide us up. #kamala screaming in anger like this is not good for #America. #trump

I pic.twitter.com/XMlFdHxAAo — talk tauh (@talktauh) October 27, 2024

Based on the Democrats' tactics, Harris knows she is sinking like the Andrea Doria.

Winning candidates don't screech like a harpy at audiences. Nor do they allegedly need to bus supporters from rally to rally, hundreds of whom are also alleged Hispanic gang-bangers.

Democrat lickspittles don't attack the opposite party's women voters when they're winning, like Mark Cuban famously did this week.

I was told MAGA-capped peckerwoods like myself are "misogynists," but check out Cuban as he turns his he-man-woman-hater knob to 11.

Mark Cuban Insults half American women voters ⬇️



Will Kamala denounce his remarks? 5 days from the Election, this is a horrible strategy.



I worked for #Trump all 4 years in WH & saw him hire MANY STRONG INTELLIGENT WOMEN, including Latinas like me.



Comment below if you are… pic.twitter.com/Hx9SNoxjhq — Jenny Korn (@JennySKorn) October 31, 2024

Even the attention-starved vegetable-in-charge Joe Biden couldn't keep his mug shut during the mud-fest.

You surely know Biden recently released a suspiciously-timed attack against Trumpsters and called us "garbage."

FACT-O-RAMA! It's no secret the Bidens hate Kamala Harris, likely in part because she helped put a wooden dagger in the heart of Joe's political career. As Kamala was speaking at the Ellipse in Washington D.C., in what was considered her "closing remarks," Biden stole her spotlight and snidely referred to Trump supporters as garbage. The ensuing hilarity overshadowed Harris's moment in the sun. Coincidence? YOU decide!

If that isn't enough to tickle your funny femur, the Democrats have been dropping "F-bombs" all over the joint.

Democrats, panicked that We the People aren't buying their feculence, have resorted to calling Trump a fascist.

Check out the bum-lickers at USA Today as they try to back up the rhetoric that Trump is, indeed, a funky fascist.

Watch as sitzpinkler George Stephanopoulos, when faced with great polling news about Trump's chances in Nevada, tries to pivot the conversation in another direction and asks his lackey if there are polls regarding how many people believe Trump is a fascist.

Hilarious: ABC shows early voting data that essentially shows Trump is going to win Nevada.



A seething George Stephanopoulos asks to see polling about how many voters view Trump as a fascist. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PRxjWKQsxV — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 25, 2024

If you listened to the news today, you likely heard commie apparatchiks hilariously—and embarrassingly—twist Trump's words about warmonger Liz Cheney into a "death threat."

All the usual commie stains jumped on board to parrot the lie that Trump called for Cheney to be put in front of an eight-gun firing squad. But then, unexpectedly, a man with a pair rose from the slime.

The right-leaning Washington Post commentator, Hugh Hewitt, walked off the job today after he'd had enough of the pinko-stinko lies.

I've watched this video five times because it never gets old. This is a clown-slapping for the history books;

NEW: Columnist QUITS the Washington Post, storms off broadcast in unforgettable moment.



“This is the most unfair election ad I have ever been a part of... I'm done,” Hugh Hewitt announced, before ripping off his earpiece and leaving.



This moment came after the host told Hewitt,… pic.twitter.com/JRkTgHAuxT — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 1, 2024

With every poll heading in Trump's direction and the fear of peace, lawfulness, and prosperity threatening to tank the Demo-globalists' dream of enslaving We the People, we are now seeing the end-all, be-all weapon of desperation, the Plan-B of political attacks, the last-ditch lifeboat that never works.

The Democrats have opened the nuclear football and hit the red button: "TRUMP IS HITLER!"

Obama yesterday: "I don't understand how we got so toxic, so divided, so bitter."

Kamala Harris 24 hours later: "Trump is literally Hitler and he will use the military to kill US citizens." pic.twitter.com/TLToD7KcWV — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) October 23, 2024

GODWIN'S LAW-O-RAMA! Mike Godwin once wrote that, as a debate devolves further and further, there is an increase in the odds that someone will make a Hitler/Nazi reference. He further stated, "It’s deliberately pseudo-scientific — meant to evoke the Second Law of Thermodynamics and the inevitable decay of physical systems over time. My goal was to hint that those who escalate a debate into Adolf Hitler or Nazi comparisons may be thinking lazily, not adding clarity or wisdom, and contributing to the decay of an argument over time."

If I could offer a friendly reminder to the Kamala campaign, your bullets didn't work. Calling Trump Hitler is, at best, an entertaining reminder that there is a wonderful chance we may retake control of the greatest nation on the planet on Election Day.

Watching Kamala squirm like a worm under a magnifying glass for the next three days will never get old. Sic semper tyrannus!