The Morning Briefing: NPR Offers Up Two More Great Reasons to Nuke Its Taxpayer Funding

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Poll Perspective. On August 30, 2016, Hillary Clinton led Donald Trump by 5 points in the RealClearPolitics Poll Average.

We are going to coast into the weekend with a leadoff that's not so Kamala-centric. Even my rather hefty vocabulary is running out of ways to say, "Wow, she's an idiot."

But, yeah, she's an idiot.

Let's wrap the week up with an all-too-familiar topic: the undeniable awfulness of the Dem apologists in the mainstream media.

The journalistic malpractitioners at National Public Radio (NPR) are at it again.

On consecutive days this week, NPR did what it does best: engage in bias that is abusive to the millions of taxpayers on the Right who are forced to pony up and help fund it. Both stories are doozies.

The first, which Scott Pinsker covered for us, sought to spread out the blame for the Biden-Harris administration's horrendous withdrawal from Afghanistan. It wasn't just Joe and Kamala's folly, the NPR tale goes, it was, "a lot of mistakes made during four administrations."

With a wink and a nudge — and a truckload of horse manure — the dutiful lapdogs have just implicated Donald Trump in what was solely a Biden-Harris debacle.

The Afghanistan withdrawal disaster is, of course, one of the most monumental failures of a presidential administration that has a list of them that reads like "War and Peace." It's a strong, valid point of attack for Trump and J.D. Vance. The completely garbage NPR "reporting" is attempting to nullify that.

Spoiler alert: it won't work.

The other story also had to do with the Biden-Harris failure in Afghanistan, which Victoria wrote about:

Democrat media, upset over Donald Trump looking presidential and honorable at a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery (while their candidate failed to show up), are busily trying to spin up a tale to make him look bad anyway. And the Biden administration may have had a hand in it — big surprise. An NPR story, citing one unnamed source, set off a conflagration of me-too news stories that were a desperate attempt to make Trump look bad for doing the right thing for troops lost in Afghanistan at Abbey Gate.

One constant in the Trump era is that MSM stories that cite an unnamed or anonymous source are false 99.9999999% of the time. Think about it, for the target audiences of the MSM, bashing Trump is a badge of honor. There isn't anyone who would buddy up to NPR who would need to remain in the shadows while badmouthing Donald Trump.

NPR can't pretend to be impartial. Its current CEO Katherine Maher is a psycho leftist. Back in April, my friend Stephen Green called her a "Censor-Happy Parody of Wokeness" in the headline of a column he wrote about her.

It is beyond time to cut off the flow of taxpayer money to NPR. Defenders of the organization repeatedly claim that only about 1% of its funding comes from the taxpayers, and that NPR isn't dependent upon it. If that's the case, why would the people who run NPR care if the public funding was eliminated?

I am going to put on my skeptic's hat (it's quite dashing) here and say it's probably because that 1% figure is heavy on the lowballing.

The real figure doesn't really matter. Even if it were receiving less than one half of one percent, NPR has repeatedly demonstrated that its propaganda service for some Americans means that it shouldn't receive funding from all taxpaying Americans.

Let the rich Democrats pay for services rendered.

