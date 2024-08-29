WATCH: DeSantis Destroys Reporter Who Claims Trans Ban for Minors 'Hurts Patients'

Earlier this week, a federal judge allowed Florida to enforce its ban on child mutilation while a lawsuit challenging the ban makes its way through the courts. It’s a huge victory for sanity that protects children from the transgender cult. On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) absolutely destroyed a reporter who suggested that the ruling harms patients.

Advertisement

“So I wanna talk about the trans care ban ruling, and opponents are saying that that's gonna strain the health care system and harm patients,” the reporter asked. “What's your response to that, governor?”

“It is the mutilation of minors that is harming people,” DeSantis responded, refusing to mince words. “It is wrong to do this. You do not take some 14-year-olds and pump them with hormone blockers and … try to change their sex with an operation.”

“It's wrong,” he continued. “People that have gone through that, there's so much lasting damage that has happened.”

DeSantis bolstered his argument by pointing to examples from Europe, where even more liberal countries like Sweden and the United Kingdom have reversed course on these practices.

"They have pulled the plug on this," DeSantis said, noting that these nations recognized the harm and lack of scientific support for such barbaric procedures.

Recommended: Sen. Kennedy Explains Why Men Shouldn’t Play Women’s Sports in a Way Even Dems Can Understand

DeSantis also exposed the financial motives behind these procedures, accusing the medical industry of turning a profit at the expense of vulnerable children. "There's a lot of people that make money on these surgeries. That's why it's going on," he pointed out.

DeSantis didn’t shy away from drawing parallels between transgender procedures and the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that the medical establishment pushed "junk science" and refused to admit mistakes. "The science is junk, but we also saw some of the nonsense they were spewing during COVID," he noted, highlighting the dangers of politicizing medical decisions.

Advertisement

The governor also raised concerns about potential federal overreach under a future Harris administration, which he fears could try to "wield the administrative state against states that have done things like we did to protect minors from mutilation procedures." I can’t say enough good things about his commitment to protecting children from these evil and dangerous surgeries.

"We're not gonna be a cottage industry for the mutilation of minors. That is not happening on my watch," DeSantis stated unequivocally. “That is not happening on my watch.”

For our VIPs: The Pride Flag Is a Symbol of Authoritarianism

He also pointed out the hypocrisy of a state claiming that kids are old enough and mature enough to make a life-altering decision.

“How is it, how would we possibly say as a state that you cannot have a tattoo at age 14, you would not be able to go sit at a bar and drink beer at age 16—even with your parent, you wouldn’t be able to do that—but somehow, you could have these mutilation procedures where they’re trying to change your body parts and try to change your sex at age 15 or 14?”

In an era where too many leaders are swayed by radical ideologies, DeSantis's unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us is exactly the kind of leadership we need. Florida’s actions stand as a model for the rest of the country, ensuring that children's futures are safeguarded from harmful, unproven medical practices. I can’t wait for him to run for president again.

Advertisement

REPORTER: "I wanna talk about the trans care ban ruling...opponents are saying that's gonna...harm patients!"



DESANTIS: "It is the MUTILATION OF MINORS that's harming people! It is WRONG to do this!"



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sos3mzOGkA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 29, 2024

I also loved how DeSantis took pride in the fact that Florida is leading the way in protecting minors from these harmful procedures despite opposition from the federal government and anticipates that a potential Harris administration might pressure states like Florida that have enacted such protections, particularly in areas like women’s sports, where he notes that fairness is being compromised by allowing men who claim to be women to compete against real women and rob them of opportunities.

DeSantis spoke for nearly eight minutes straight, destroying the transgender cult with incredible precision. It's definitely worth watching the whole thing.