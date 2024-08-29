Illegals Nearly Hijack Two School Buses in California

A gang of illegal aliens tried to hijack a school bus in California that was picking up students on the morning of Aug. 28.

School district officials in San Diego said that a group of about 20 illegals attempted to enter a California school bus filled with kids after three men tried to do the same the day before, Fox 5 San Diego reported. The incident occurred at a bus stop for San Diego's Jamul-Dulzura Union School District.

The news comes as the illegal migrant crisis at the southern border continues to spins out of control.

Superintendent Liz Bystedt sent a letter to parents explaining that the illegals were walking down Highway 94 when they attempted to stop school buses along the district’s A and B bus routes in these latest incidents.

The first incident on the afternoon of Aug. 27 happened along Route A near the intersection of Highway 94 and Cochera Via. The three men were walking in the middle of the highway in an attempt to stop one of the buses, forcing the driver to “go around” the illegals.



The following morning, a gang of 20 illegals attempted to board a bus on Route B, as the driver was picking students up from the same stop, but this time, parents helped the driver keep the men from entering the bus. Parents were at the site after the previous incident to help the bus driver protect their children and to keep the illegals off the vehicle.

The school district reported the two incidents to the U.S. Border Patrol, California Highway Patrol, and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Please stay [vigilant] and if the bus drives by, please follow the bus to pick up your child at the next stop,” Bystedt told parents in her letter.

The superintendent said that as the investigation continues, all bus drivers have been instructed to skip stops where migrants are present, “for the safety of students and bus drivers.”

“We are conducting a follow-up investigation to determine if a criminal act has occurred,” Kimberly King, media relations director for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, told FOX 5 San Diego in a statement.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes issues regarding student safety very seriously and are working with the school district in order to keep the students and our community safe,” she added.

Nicole Cardinale, the mother of an 8-year-old boy who was on the bus, told FOX 5 San Diego that it was “really scary” that the kids had to face that situation.

“[My son] said these adults – they weren’t kids – had backpacks on and they were trying to get on [his bus]… He said there was a lot of them,” she said.

All of this comes, as the Democrat-controlled California state legislature is about to pass Assembly Bill 1840, which expands the “California Dream for All” program, to give illegals a 20% downpayment to buy a home up to $150,000 at the expense of local citizens.

Controversy regarding the bill comes as the November elections draw near after nearly four years of almost no border enforcement under the Biden-Harris administration, which has allowed tens of millions of illegal immigrants into the United States.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), who is a surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, has lately been ambiguous about his support for the legislation and has not said whether he would sign the bill into law if passed.