Islamic Violence, Abductions Plague Nigerian Christians

Nigeria is the most deadly country in the world for Christians, and the genocide continues there as Islamic militants constantly attack Christian communities.

As of early 2023, over 60,000 Nigerian Christians had been killed in a decade-long genocide, largely driven by Islamic jihad. Three states in Nigeria right now are particularly suffering from abductions and violence as the Nigerian government will not take decisive action to protect Christians.

Christian communities in the counties of Ikara and Kabau in Kaduna state have recently been victimized, according to International Christian Concern (ICC). Islamic jihadis abducted two Christians from Ikara’s Angwan Tube in Kurmin Kogo ward and injured another on August 14. The very next day, the Dogon Fako community also was struck with two abductions, among whom was Anglican Rev. Bitrus Inusa.

The violence extended to the Kabau local government area, where two weeks ago, extremists targeted Unguwar Galadima Toka in Kargi ward, kidnapping a pastor and another community member. Although the pastor was released after a ransom payment, the violence continued with a subsequent attack on Kwankwarmin Gedage on Aug. 17, resulting in the abduction of another pastor and two others. The situation remains dire in the Southeast as well. On Aug. 15, Islamic Fulani extremists abducted five Christian students from Enugu State College of Health Technology in the Oji River local government area. This incident coincided with a Fulani extremist attack where 20 medical and dental students from the Universities of Jos and Maiduguri on the Otukpo-Enugu road were kidnapped.

Kaduna City Christian leader Ben Bini told ICC about a targeted violence trend in Nigeria against Christian clergy and laymen alike.

This church in Nigeria was burned to the ground by Islamic Fulani militants. In the US, Christians walk into churches with coffee shops and think of “persecution” as a culture rejecting their values. Meanwhile, Nigerian Christians are being massacred: 5 died on June 21st. pic.twitter.com/R35qayZajM — Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) June 22, 2024

Plateau state has been an area particularly rife with anti-Christian persecution, and that tragic reality persists. Rigwe farmers, per ICC, in Plateau’s Bassa county “face ongoing threats that jeopardize their agricultural livelihoods.”

ICC provided an example. Islamic Fulani extremists destroyed corn and soybean crops in Bassa’s Miango on July 23. On August 23, exactly a month afterwards, that very same farm suffered the total loss of its crops from a second attack.

Where is the global outrage and global sympathy? Why are the only people triggering marches and protests the jihad-loving Gazans? Where is the horror over bloody persecution of African Christians? The Biden-Harris administration even removed Nigeria from the list of countries of particular concern for religious freedom!

Too many Christian leaders are silent, and far too many Western Christians have no idea that genocide is happening in Nigeria. That needs to change.