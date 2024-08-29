Media Conjure Up 'Fight' at Arlington Over Trump Wreath Laying

Democrat media, upset over Donald Trump looking presidential and honorable at a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery (while their candidate failed to show up), are busily trying to spin up a tale to make him look bad anyway. And the Biden administration may have had a hand in it — big surprise.

An NPR story, citing one unnamed source, set off a conflagration of me-too news stories that were a desperate attempt to make Trump look bad for doing the right thing for troops lost in Afghanistan at Abbey Gate.





CBS signed on to throw shade on this rickety story.





It wasn't the only news outlet to besmirch this event that they hadn't even bothered to cover in the first place. Rolling Stone beclowned itself when it ratified the bogus story.





According to the taxpayer-funded radio network, that untamed, intemperate Trump couldn't even spend a couple of hours on sacred ground without throwing a self-involved wing ding. What a cad!

Vanity Fair couldn't wait to pile on.





This story was based on two paragraphs.

Two members of Donald Trump's campaign staff had a verbal and physical altercation Monday with an official at Arlington National Cemetery, where the former president participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, NPR has learned.

So went the story for NPR. But, here's a question for NPR: what would possibly possess the staff of a former president, in an event covered by at least one member of the media, to get into a "verbal and physical altercation" with ANYONE at the Arlington National Cemetery? Especially if this event was a personal request by families of some of the 13 dead souls from one of the most embarrassing and outrageous events in American military history. Who would be this gauche? Well, they reckoned it would be President Mean Tweets, Donald Trump!

And what happened that was so outrageous to cause the former president's staff to react?

Read between the lines of the NPR story:

A source with knowledge of the incident said the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump staffers from filming and photographing in a section where recent U.S. casualties are buried. The source said Arlington officials had made clear that only cemetery staff members would be authorized to take photographs or film in the area, known as Section 60.

Allow me to translate: some leftist working at Arlington who suffered from the "51 Experts Trump Derangement Syndrome" tried to prevent a photographer with Trump from capturing images of the former president laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns and gravesites in Section 60 for the people killed at Abbey Gate.

Indeed, a member of Trump's team said they had video of their involvement in the dignified event, and if there was an altercation, it was news to them.

According to Arlington National Cemetery's official media policy, "Filming or photographing will not be permitted if it conveys the impression that cemetery officials or any visitor or family member is endorsing any product, service or organization."

"Additionally, ANC will not authorize any filming for partisan, political or fundraising purposes in accordance with the Hatch Act," the policy continues. "Memorial services and ceremonies at Army National Military Cemeteries will not include partisan political activities."

The food fight over Trump going to Arlington only for a photo op is belied by the fact the families asked him to attend and wanted his team to take pictures. Because of the Army's insistence that the national cemetery is sacred ground that should never be used for political messages, they might want to observe this political ad made by...Joe Biden in 2020:

To all the members of our military and our military families, especially those who have lost their service member, thank you. We owe you. We can never lessen the magnitude of your loss, but this I can promise you: we will never forget. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/b5vDrYiPL5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 25, 2020

This is a phony issue. Who is being political now?

CBS News reported:

🚨🇺🇸FAMILIES OF FALLEN SOLDIERS ENDORSE TRUMP



“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to President Donald J. Trump for his presence at the recent Section 60 gathering, honoring our children and their fallen brothers and sisters.



On the three-year… pic.twitter.com/ljo37JEano — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 28, 2024

"There was no physical altercation as described and we are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement to CBS News. "The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump's team during a very solemn ceremony."

Darren Hoover, the father of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, told WMAL that this wasn't a political event. He said Trump has stood with them for a long time.

[Trump's] been beside us, he's been with us the whole time when we've testified before congress...and for him to be able to come and honor our kids and stand alongside us in one of the most solemn and intimate events with our families [was an honor]. We asked him. He didn't ask to come.

The media attempted to make Trump look bad when he did the right thing. They're embarrassed that their candidates blew off this tribute to those who did their jobs when they were stuck in a no-win mission at the Kabul Airport. A suicide bomber they were forbidden to take out is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' millstone.

The media are butthurt that the man they're ordered to think so ill of outclassed them all — as usual.