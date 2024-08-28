Alleged 'Special Counsel' Tampers With Election to Show Trump That Tampering With Election Is Wrong

Remember Jack Smith? He's the Get Trump prosecutor that Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon ruled was unconstitutionally named a special counsel, rendering his cases against Donald Trump moot. Done. Buh bye.

Advertisement

He's the guy who thought nothing of getting the FBI to raid a former president's home and go through his wife's underwear drawers and son's room to prove a point that he could get Trump anytime and anywhere.

He's the dude who so overstepped his role in federal court that he forced Trump to go to the Supreme Court to relitigate the immunity from prosecution that presidents will forevermore enjoy. Jack Smith did that. Richard Nixon and the Watergate tapes have nothing on Smith.

SCOTUS brushed Smith back about immunity issues, but he's now back to test yet another one of his legal theories against Trump. Let's see if you can grasp the technical legal theory being promulgated by Smith. It goes something like this: "I'm willing to interfere with an election to prove to Trump that interfering or tampering with an election is wrong."

This hypocrisy is totally on brand for Smith.

Monday afternoon, 70 days before the 2024 election, Smith filed a superseding indictment to replace his illegal and overbroad indictment spiked by a shocked U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year. In this second iteration, instead of naming a member of the U.S. Attorney General's office as a co-conspirator in Trump's diabolical effort to overturn a U.S. election, Smith's indictment named Trump's private aides and attorneys as his co-conspirators to overturn an election.

Advertisement

Indeed, Smith is not one to walk away from his leftist mandate to kill the opponent of his party bosses, oh, no. He's not just a special counsel; he's the special counsel named by the wingman of the disabled, derelict, and demented president of the United States, Slo Joe. He stands ready to act and indeed does act for Zee Pahty whose main goal, after all, is to Get Donald Trump.

Smith wants these bogus charges alleged against Donald Trump before the 2024 election because he wants to harm the Republican candidate's chances for president for his political party. This isn't about "justice"; this is part of the lawfare conceived of, planned for, and now carried out by the Democrats from the moment Trump said he'd run for re-election.

Trump was not charged with insurrection because as all sentient people — even Smith — know, there was no insurrection. We can't speak for the feds' activities for that day, although many people believe they planned the entire operation. If you doubt, please check out my interview with J. Michael Waller.

Issuing charges this close to an election is unethical, but when have ethics gotten in the way of Merrick Garland, Joe Biden, and Smith pulling an underhanded devious deed? I'll save you that microsecond of thought: the answer is never.

Advertisement

He claims that attempting to talk to his vice president and others about the obvious flaws in the election in 2020 were nefarious when he should have known his beliefs were bogus.

It's clear that leftists hastily, and in some cases, illegally changed election laws in multiple states due to alleged COVID concerns. The results were bespoke, novel, and ad hoc election laws. These new laws included universal mail-out ballots, lengthened times to count votes, and extended voting periods. It was a mess. Anyone with a synapse still firing would have questioned the results and how votes were counted — especially in Pennsylvania. Looking at you Mr. Wonderful, Josh Shapiro, who was Attorney General at the time and let this stuff slide. Why? Because he's a Democrat hack. But he's Jewish, which is why Kamala rejected him for VP in favor of the pathological liar-assistant coach she chose.

On Monday, even Facebook/Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg admitted that he censored his party's political opponents online at the behest of the Biden-Harris administration. That means he helped tip the election by censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story. A survey showed that a significant percentage of people would have changed their vote had they known the Biden administration had leaned on Facebook to censor that story.

Advertisement

That's election interference. Where are the charges against Mark Zuckerberg, Mr. Smith? He did more than Donald Trump could have ever hoped to do to change the 2020 election outcome.

Anyway, the point here is that you and I and Smith all know that if this case is ever heard it won't be until after the election which tells you that Smith should have chosen to hold off handing up this indictment until after the election.

His timing tells the tale. It says everything. He wanted to interfere with the 2024 election to make the point that Trump's alleged interference in 2020 was wrong. What's that old saying, two wrongs don't make a right?