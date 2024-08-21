The Morning Briefing: I'm SO Here for the Madness of a Potential Trump/RFK Jr. Alliance

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Konswiga liked to throw a generous portion of whimsy into her monthly Spam Taco free verse challenge at the abandoned Jazzercise studio.

Let us be the shiny object that distracts you.

I am trying to avoid as much of the DNC as possible until Thursday night, when we'll be liveblogging until the final cackle from the anointee fades away.

There may be alcohol involved.

If calendar years had signature phrases, "Because why not?" would be a fitting one for 2024. We knew last fall that this was going to be a weird year, and it certainly hasn't left us hanging, especially the last five or so weeks.

Back in early April, I led off a Briefing by examining the potential for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be an X factor this election season. At the time, it looked like his presence in the race was a net positive for Donald Trump. Ever since THE DEBATE in June, Junior has gotten a bit lost in the overwhelming commotion.

Kennedy's running mate Nicole Shanahan really spiced things up with some recent remarks, which Matt wrote about:

“So, you know, there’s two options that we're looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw more votes from Trump," she said. "Or we walk away right now and join forces with — with Donald Trump and explain to our base why we're making this decision.”

That's right, a scion of what has essentially been the royal family of the Democratic party for the last 64 years is drawing more votes from the Republican candidate. Furthermore, he now so loathes the Democrats that he's considering teaming up with the Republican in an effort to kneecap them.

At this point, 2024 is no longer merely weird, it's blackout drunk.

Joe Biden isn't the first prominent loyal Democrat to be groin-kicked by his own party this year. The hierarchy at the Democratic National Committee treated RFK Jr. like a carpetbagging interloper when he announced his candidacy. They froze him out of any opportunity to debate Biden. As my friend Stephen Green wrote earlier this month, had there been at least one debate between the two the Dems would have realized then that Biden couldn't be their nominee.

When Kennedy opted for an independent run, it was obvious that his break with the party was not pretty, which is how we got here.

After Shanahan's little nugget became public, Trump told CNN that he'd be open to giving Kennedy a role in his administration. My friend Ed Morrissey wrote about this at HotAir, and offered his thoughts on what a Trump-RFK Jr. Kumbaya moment could mean:

I predicted earlier that cutting a deal would be almost irresistible for Trump, but this one could have some real interesting effects. Eventually, of course, Trump hopes an alliance will pull RFK's Trump-skeptical voters back to the GOP. But first off, it's the kind of spectacular move that could help counter the effects of the Democrat switcheroo. It would be somewhat unprecedented, to my recollection, especially at this stage of the campaign. It also offers at least some credibility to Trump's attempts to paint himself as a unifier, assuming he can pull this off.

Yes, everything about this is unprecedented.

While it is true that this is all just speculation at the moment, it's not at all out of the realm of possibility. Trump wants to win, and Kennedy no doubt has some revenge on his mind. It would be fun to see the man that all of the squish "Harumph!" Republicans whine about being too polarizing join forces with the most prominent Democratic name of the last six-plus decades to thwart the commie ticket that is officially being thrust upon us this week in Chicago.

Because why not?

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Dog loves to slide down a hill.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/sGcqVg0wLn — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 20, 2024

SFK of the Day

I'm Still Clinging to My Guns and Religion, Now More Than Ever

"There are a lot of things that Democrats say about conservatives that are intended to be digs but we file under, 'Feature, Not a Bug' when they're directed at us. For example, 'flag-waving' is used as an epithet by the lefties. Most of us are proud wavers of the American flag.

As far as guns and religion go, I don't think that there has ever been a time when I've thought it more important to cling to both."

Shot of Vodka

My Fondless Farewell to the Worst Human Being to Serve as President

"Then there is the rank corruption of the man who has never worked in the private sector, never provided a good or service aside from a few books few people have bought and even fewer have read, who nevertheless raked in a personal fortune worth eight figures.

The stench of Biden's grift stretches from Delaware to Kyiv to Beijing and back to Washington, D.C."

