Former CEO Slams Government, Says Job Data Inflated

Home Depot’s former CEO is calling the Biden-Harris administration’s bluff on jobs data. The government would love you to think the outlook is rosy, but the data tells a starkly different story.

Federal Reserve Governors Michelle Bowman and Lisa Cook are cautioning about the inflation of jobs data, Fox Business reported, and Bob Nardelli wants the government to be honest and stop reporting job numbers that always have to be revised down. The “woefully overstated” job data has driven Nardelli to say on “The Evening Edit” that it is time for the government to be “honest”.

With prices continuing to go up under inflationary Democrat rule, it’s no surprise inflation is involved in government calculation of jobs data too.

Speaking with host Elizabeth MacDonald, Nardelli noted, “You and I watch this very closely every month.” All of us in Realville know that the job market is tough (I know far too many people who have spent months or even years trying to find full-time employment), but media and government officials like to lie about the disastrous Biden-Harris economy. Among the largest employers in America are the government — with taxpayer money that we don’t really have — and the healthcare industry, according to Fox.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release a sizable downward revision Wednesday, potentially lowering payroll growth by at least 600,000 jobs in the year through March. What’s more, the Atlanta Fed cut its forecast for the third-quarter U.S. GDP to just 2% … In response to the July jobs report showing U.S. job growth slowed to 114,000, while unemployment unexpectedly rose to the highest level in nearly three years, President Biden touted job creation under his administration.

Biden is full of balderdash. Surprise, surprise.

Nardelli emphasized how totally dishonest the propaganda is and how deceptive the system is. “There’s a lot of fanfare. They announce a number, and then they quietly adjust it a few months or weeks later,” he said. “Now, even Goldman Sachs is talking about an adjustment between 600,000 to 1 million jobs.” Democrat policies have hit American workers hard.

And that doesn’t even address the fact that so many of the touted job numbers represent only part-time employment and jobs going to illegal migrants rather than U.S. citizens. The “tight” job market situation will be reflected in unemployment numbers, Nardelli predicted to Fox. “We saw it last month. We’re going to see it go up again, Liz,” he stated.

As Nardelli pointed out, some companies have had to fire many employees. “Stellantis, the car manufacturer, just announced 2,500 jobs would be laid off. Manufacturing in the list I looked at was ranked 11th as far as job creation under this administration, so yes, I think it's woefully overstated. And it's about time they got honest.”

Unfortunately, honesty has never been a virtue that Democrats valued. After their catastrophic economic policies over the last few years, the only option this election year is to lie. But Americans know when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lying to them about jobs.