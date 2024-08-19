‘Crime Free USA’: Trump Proposes Alternative to Dem Policies

As the Democratic National Convention 2024 kicks off this Monday in crime-plagued, Democrat-run Chicago, GOP nominee Donald Trump hit the Democratic Party where it’s weakest.

Advertisement

Between open border policies and soft-on-crime policies, the Biden-Harris administration and the Democrat Party have allowed crime in the U.S. to get “out of control,” Trump emphasized. He promised to address America’s worsening crime wave as a “top priority” if elected in November.

On August 19, in his usual all-caps enthusiasm, Trump posted on TruthSocial, “CRIME IN AMERICA IS OUT OF CONTROL. I AM GOING TO MAKE IT, ALONG WITH THE ECONOMY, INFLATION, STRONG BORDERS, AND ENERGY DOMINANCE, MY TOP PRIORITY.”

Trump pointed out how violent and dangerous the Democrat-run city of Chicago, the perfect showcase of DNC failure, is. “THE DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THEIR CONVENTION IN CHICAGO IN ORDER TO SHOWCASE IT, AND YET 117 PEOPLE WERE SHOT, 17 KILLED, ON THE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND, AND 40 WERE SHOT THIS WEEKEND,” Trump claimed. The New York Post reported that 109 people were shot on the Fourth of July weekend 2024.

The GOP presidential nominee argued, “THAT IS A WAR ZONE, AND WILL BE HANDLED ACCORDINGLY. I WILL BRING CRIME IN AMERICA DOWN TO A TINY FRACTION OF WHAT IT IS TODAY.” In an appeal to voters as parents, he added, “MOTHERS WILL NO LONGER BE LOSING THEIR CHILDREN BECAUSE WEAK, LIBERAL POLITICIANS HAVE GIVEN UP ON SECURING A CRIME FREE USA!!! I WILL STOP VIOLENT CRIME IN AMERICA!!!”

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Churchill’s Warning and UK Gov’t Feeding Islamic Radicalism.

Of course, it is impossible to stop crime entirely, but there is no doubt that Democrats always manage to drive up crime rates dramatically.

The Biden-Harris administration is as guilty as any Democrat government of bringing in millions of unvetted illegals, including thousands of criminals, and many soft-on-crime policies. Under VP Kamala Harris, you can storm Capitol buildings in support of terrorist Hamas, violently assaulting Capitol police, and get off practically scot-free. You can be an illegal alien rapist or a foreign money launderer like Joe Biden and his son and face no jail time. But be a right-leaning political dissident? Off to the digital or physical gulag for you, comrade.

Trump also referred to massive protests planned in Chicago to coincide with the DNC (including from pro-Hamas radicals):

The Radical Left protesters in Chicago are going after the Democrat Party because the know they are weak and ready to break into a full blown party of Socialism or, if they really do their job, and with a little bit of luck, the Communist Party of the United States of America. They are already very close and, having a Marxist trained and believing President whose father is a Marxist professor, Comrade Kamala Harris, stranger things have happened! November 5th, 2024, will be the most important day in the history of our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Advertisement

Related: Illegal Alien Crime Wave Sweeps America

And don’t expect crime and violence to do anything but escalate under a potential Kamala Harris-Tim Walz administration. These are the politicians who actively helped out and shielded violent BLM protesters. Kamala supported bail funds for rioters and murderers. That’s Kamunism.