Trump, Musk Slam Dems' Economic Failures in X Conversation

Government overspending and foolish Democrat economic policies are the number one concern for Americans ahead of this election, as Donald Trump and Elon Muck emphasized Monday.

With basic food items like bacon costing twice, four times, or five times more than under Trump, as Trump himself said during his interview with Musk on Twitter/X, the economy is paramount in 2024. Musk, himself a businessman, proposed slashing government spending and major deregulation. Trump agreed, saying he wants tax cuts both for citizens and businesses, reduction of debt, and especially energy independence by drilling the “liquid gold,” oil. Voters “want the American dream back,” Trump said, and he vowed that under him the U.S. will have a successful economy for Americans of all racial and social backgrounds.

Trump agreed that government overspends taxpayer money. He gave an example from his own presidential term, when he was asked to sign off on a deal Barack Obama had negotiated with Boeing for two Air Force One planes at as much as $5.7 billion. Trump refused and negotiated a deal with a much lower price tag. He stated that “trillions and trillions” of dollars have been “wasted” by the Biden-Harris administration.

With “the elections coming up,” Trump said, “the people want to hear about the economy and the fact that they can't buy groceries because they don't have enough money to buy groceries, the inflation has killed them.” Despite the single-digit inflation numbers issued by the Biden-Harris administration, “Food prices are up 50 to 60[%], even 100% in some cases, and this, this stupid administration, allowed this to happen, and it's a shame, and that's the thing that people most care about.”

Economic issues consistently poll highest among voters’ concerns. Trump also mentioned another issue that disturbs voters, namely, the border crisis. After saying that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are unable to reply to such hard questions well, Trump continued, “I view [potential] nuclear [conflict] as the single most important thing, but a lot of people, a lot of people don't understand that,” in spite of the threat of multiple global dictators. But “If I understand that, that's all you need, because if I was president, you're not going to have that kind of a problem,” Trump promised.

Regardless of the threat of nuclear war, however, the issue that “really is making [voters] angry, is what Kamala and Biden have allowed to happen to the economy. It's a disaster with inflation. The inflation, it doesn't matter what you make, the inflation has eaten you alive if you're a worker, or if you're a just a middle income person you can't afford [necessities],” Trump argued.

This is a great contrast to “five years ago, people were saving a lot of money” under his presidency, Trump said. “Today, they're using all their money and borrowing money just to live. It's a horrible thing that's happening, and we'll end that.” Musk cut in to say, “Inflation comes from government overspending, because the checks never bounce when it's written by the government. So... if the government spends far more than it brings in, that increases the money supply, and if the money supply increases faster than the rate of goods and services, that's inflation.”

Musk rightly insisted, “We need to reduce our government spending… And we need to live within our means.” Around a trillion dollars is added to the U.S. national deficit every hundred days, and the interest payments reportedly exceed the defense budget.

Trump later added his own observation on how terrible the Biden-Harris policy is for energy and thus inflation because of the “green” energy climate hysteria and hatred for gasoline. "The cost of energy, not only gasoline, it's the cost of heating your house and cooling your house that has to come down. It's gone up 100% [or] 200%, and that has to come down,” Trump said.

He has not fallen for the whitewashed lies about toxic, unreliable, and expensive “green” energy. “We're going to drill. You know, they stopped drilling, and then they went back to drilling because they went back to the Trump policy,” the former president said. “But if they won the day [in November]... This country will go out of business because they're going to go to an energy policy that's not sustainable, wind [turbines] and different things.”

Trump could not be more right. Unfortunately, Musk is more dedicated to the climate lies than Trump is.

Trump and Musk also brought up Argentina and how disastrous its inflation had become before Javier Milei won the recent election and began drastically cutting government bureaucracy. That same pre-Milei inflation, Trump warned. "We're gonna have that pretty soon... I think we have the worst inflation we've had in 100 years."

TRUMP: Milei "ran on MAGA...It's called Make Argentina Great Again!" pic.twitter.com/HiMg6nlhiC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024

He pointed out how commonly purchased items with bad inflation in the U.S. are not always included in the official calculations.

Musk agreed. “From government overspending, and just not spending taxpayer money effectively,“ including having “so many departments, you can't even name them all.” He later called inflation “a form of taxation.”

Undoubtedly, it would be a great victory if Trump would, like Milei, cut whole government departments (Department of Education and the FBI, for instance), gutting overbloated bureaucracy and saving taxpayers money at the same time.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have now been speaking live, unfiltered for almost TWO HOURS on X. pic.twitter.com/k27KGbD1Z1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024







