LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Alaska, Florida, and Wyoming

Happy Tuesday, y'all! Believe it or not, we're rounding the corner on the end of primary season. There are just a few more weeks left, and this week, we have three states in which voters are going to the polls.

Advertisement

Two of those states — Alaska and Wyoming — will vote for a single House member. In Alaska's primary, the top four vote-getters will advance to the general election, regardless of party. A dozen hopefuls, including incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), are vying for a coveted top-four spot. Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and candidates with no party affiliation are on the ballot, although only a handful of them are serious, viable candidates.

Nevertheless, because there's only one contest on the ballot, turnout could be low. "This is the first Alaska primary in more than a decade without a governor’s race, race for U.S. Senate, or a ballot measure," reports the Alaska Beacon.

In Wyoming, Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) has a single challenger (not named Liz Cheney), while Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) has two primary opponents. Democrats are running unopposed in both contests, and that's largely because the GOP dominates the state, which the Associated Press unsurprisingly laments.

FACT-O-RAMA (apologies to KDJ): I went down a rabbit trail writing about Wyoming today when I realized that I didn't know what to call a Wyoming native. In its demonym list, the U.S. Government Printing Office prefers "Wyomingite," while Wikipedia suggests "Wyomese" or "Wyomingian." Google AI also suggests "Wyoman" as an option, although that sounds like a gender studies term. 🤷‍♂️

Advertisement

There's much more going on in Florida. Incumbent Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) should win handily against a pair of GOP challengers. If he wins, he'll face off against one of a slew of Democrats hoping to flip the seat blue in November.

WFLA reports that 27 of 28 House incumbents in the Sunshine State are running for reelection. Local races are happening throughout the state, with Florida's Democrats pushing hard to retake seats in local races now that Republicans have become dominant under Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.). (WFLA doesn't like that, as evidenced by the snarky reference to DeSantis trying to "take control" of school boards statewide.)

All of the polls in Florida will close by 8 p.m. Eastern. Polls in Wyoming will close at 9 p.m. Eastern, and they will close in Alaska at midnight Eastern. You can find the latest results in all the primaries below, thanks to our partners at Decision Desk HQ. As always, count on us for the best coverage this election season.

Editor's Note: We are facing the most consequential election in our nation's history. America won't survive another four years of Democrats. Help PJ Media tell the truth about the 2024 election as the left-wing, mainstream media propagandists do all they can to support the Democrats.



Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership — this week only!

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>