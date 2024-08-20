This Genteel Country Is Now the Rape Capital of Europe

An explosion of violent crime in the United Kingdom has made England and Wales into what one economist calls "the rape capital of Europe by a sizeable margin."

The figures are "pretty grim," according to UK economist and podcast host Philip Pilkington. "Looks like Britain is becoming a pretty unsafe place."

(The UK publishes separate crime statistics for England and Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.)

The rate of increase is staggering, too. Reported rapes are up 63% in just five years.

In the city of Bournemouth, where anti-immigration protestors were rounded up by authorities two days ago, rapes increased from 98 in 2010 to 342 last year — three and a half times as many as before.

Meanwhile, His Majesty's Labour government responded by preparing to empty the jails of 5,000 criminals, some of them violent, to make room for the people protesting against Britain's immigration-fueled crime wave.

Holy sh*t



The UK is releasing 5k prisoners to make room for anti-immigration protestors



Some of those will be voiIent offenders pic.twitter.com/9yqjz0oNuX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 19, 2024

Britons voted in the Conservatives to end, or at least slow, the flood of Islamic immigrants unleashed by Labour. Needless to say, the Conservatives did no such thing. In frustration, the Brits voted Labour back in. But the joke's on them because Labour means to rub ordinary Brits' noses in the mess the country's ruling class created.

The US rape figure — 41.8 per 100,000 — is nothing to brag about but it's still much less than half of what the women of England and Wales must endure. Even Scotland and Northern Ireland, at 43.9 and 66.7 respectively, suffer more rapes than American women do.

The figures are shocking for a country once considered so law-abiding that regular police don't carry anything deadlier than a billy club.

The new numbers catapulted England and Wales past Sweden at 96. Sweden's high numbers took me by surprise but only momentarily. I posted an item just yesterday on Instapundit about how Norway and Denmark are increasingly concerned about "Swedish criminal gangs" now operating in their countries and "linked to a number of serious violent crimes."

The Euractiv report is at pains not to mention the religion or ethnicity of the "Swedish" gang members but, finally, way down in the 13th paragraph, quotes Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard saying, "The reality right now is that not only Denmark but large parts of the Nordic countries are feeling the consequences of Sweden’s long-standing failed immigration and legal policies."

As an Instapundit commenter put it, it isn't racist to call them “Swedish Gangs,” which they aren’t. But it's totally racist to call them Muslim, African, Syrian, or Somali gangs, which they are.

Britain and Sweden have serious and growing crime problems. The part that might give you a bitter laugh is that's just immigrants doing the dirty jobs Britons and Swedes are largely unwilling to do.

