Study: Harris Has Received 84% Positive Media Coverage Since July 21. Trump's Coverage is 89% Negative

There's nothing really surprising in this Media Research Council (MRC) study of media bias since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden at the top of the ticket. If you've got two brain cells working and watch or read any mainstream media at all, you're aware that the press has gone gaga over Kamala.

The MRC study found that 84% of the media coverage of Kamala Harris has been positive since July 21. The comments from reporters, anchors, and other guests on the NBC News, ABC News, and CBS News evening shows have been a massive love fest with supposedly experienced, unbiased reporters nearly swooning with Kamala worship.

In contrast, Donald Trump received 89% negative coverage.

That's impossible, right? No one can be described in a negative light 9 out of 10 times on news programs that purport to be unbiased. Shouldn't the law of averages play a role or sheer dumb luck work in Trump's favor?

The one story that the media played right down the middle was Trump's attempted assassination. Showing the former president shaking his fist and shouting "Fight! Fight! Fight!" too often would have been biased if the media dwelt on it. It was quickly and unceremoniously removed from the public consciousness.

But the level of bias in Harris's favor is frightening. This is how dictatorships come to be. And unquestioning, unrelenting positivity and adoration on the part of the American media for Kamala Harris is a phenomenon that threatens democracy far more than Donald Trump could ever imagine.

It's remarkable to me and a testament to the people's distrust of the media that the election is still incredibly close even after a month of slavish devotion to Kamala Harris.

"Democracy dies in darkness," claims the Washington Post's slogan beneath its masthead. That's not entirely accurate. Democracy can die with the bright Klieg lights of television news illuminating whatever it is the networks want the public to see while condemning unfashionable people and ideas to the darkness of invisibility.

Politics is s dirty, nasty, irredeemable business. It's not cynical to say that every candidate is flawed. Beyond that, it's the sacred duty of the American press to expose the hypocrisy, the stupidity, the false promises, and the contradictions of our candidates. When they refuse to do their jobs because of bias or hysterical fear, the nation slips toward autocracy.

"Many of the fawning comments came from voters raving about the new Democratic candidate," the MRC's Rich Noye wrote. "'We know that she is a powerhouse speaker,' one happy Gen Zer enthused on the July 23 NBC Nightly News. ‘I haven’t felt this kind of excitement since Obama,’ another proclaimed on the August 10 CBS Weekend News.'"

Fox News:

The report added that networks have largely not identified Harris as progressive or liberal, despite her staunchly left-wing voting record in the U.S. Senate. The media coverage of Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, according to the Media Research Center, has also been far more positive than his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance. According to the study, the coverage of Walz has been 62% positive, compared to Vance, whose coverage was 92% negative. Similarly, the study found that the evening newscasts have spoken positively about the size of the crowds at Harris' rallies and more. "From July 21 to August 17, evening news viewers heard 192 positive statements about Harris’ huge crowds, fundraising success, and momentum in the polls, vs. only 12 negative such assessments, for a 94% positive horse race score," the MRC study read.

“Not only has Harris received 66% more airtime than former President Donald Trump, but the spin of Harris’s coverage has been more positive (84%) than any other major party nominee," reports MRC.

Trump voters largely ignore the media. But in an election that a few thousand votes may decide, the negative media coverage and the lopsided time given to Harris on news broadcasts could spell the difference for the Democrat.

Thus are pivotal elections in a great nation decided with the media placing its thumb on the scale.