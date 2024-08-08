Trump Just Said Out Loud What Everybody in Washington Is Afraid To

I've said it out loud. I'm sure you've said it out loud. But it's one thing for a private citizen like you or me to say it — and it's quite another for a former and probably future president of the United States to say it out loud.

In public. On camera. For the whole world to hear and see.

It was a glorious thing to say, too — and for more than just the obvious reason that it happens to be true. But I'll get to that in a moment.

"The presidency was taken away from Joe Biden," former President Donald Trump told reporters during a sometimes testy press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Biden had insisted for months that he would run for a second term, and his party accommodated him, too, shutting off debate and effectively rigging the primary process. If the Biden we saw during his one disastrous debate against Trump in June had shown up for even just one debate against a rival like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Biden would never have been the 2024 nominee.

For that matter, neither would his vice president and now heir apparent, Kamala Harris. Harris, by the way, has yet to take questions from the press despite being the presidential nominee-designate for nearly three weeks.

Despite Biden's assurances, something mysterious happened one Saturday night in July Reports are that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) quite personally but probably only virtually twisted Biden's arm until he cried "Uncle!" and then Biden quit the race by tweet the next day.

Senior Democrats — Barack Obama's name is also mentioned in these reports — forced their nominee and a sitting president (!!!) off their ticket because they had decided he was a loser. Harris was anointed his successor to avoid party chaos and, needless to say, any of that messy democracy stuff. You know, the democracy they're saving from Trump.

Everybody knows these facts. And yet nobody in Washington, particularly in the D.C. press corps, dares to call it what it was: a coup.

Here's Trump's full quote: "I don't know if [Biden is] happy about that decision [to quit]. The presidency was taken away from Joe Biden. And I'm no Biden fan. But I'll tell you what, from a constitutional standpoint, from any standpoint, you're looking at they took the presidency away."

Let me add one more thing before you go because this is another thing that needs to be said out loud, even though hardly anyone will.

I don't care who you are — Republican, Democrat, MAGA, progressive, NeverTrump, traditional conservative, or even a filthy communist — if, at this moment, you can recognize this simple truth about what Trump said today.

It was noble.

Biden was more than Trump's political rival. He's a man who has spent the last five years smearing Trump (and millions of Trump voters) as a racist, a phobic, a hater, a would-be dictator, an authoritarian, and worse. But now that Biden is as low as any president has been since Richard Nixon was forced out of office 50 years ago this week, Trump spoke the truth about what Biden's own party did to him.

If someone can't recognize the nobility in that, then I still don't care what they are because they're a filthy commie at heart.

Here's the video.

