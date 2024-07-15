The Morning Briefing: An Assassination Attempt on Trump Has Been the Dems' Goal All Along

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending a few days recovering from a right gnarly time at the Calgary Stampede.

Advertisement

Some part of me would like to say that the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was "shocking," but it really wasn't. It was awful and depressing, of course, but I can't say that I was shocked.

The Democrats have done everything they could since 2016 to make last Saturday happen, dutifully aided and abetted by their flying monkeys in the mainstream media. I use word unhinged a lot when writing about the Left, not because I have a limited vocabulary, but because it's the most accurate description of the way that they have been behaving since Trump was elected.

Matt wrote yesterday that Tucker Carlson had predicted this last year:

“If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment and none of them work. What’s next? Graph it out, man. We’re speeding towards assassination, obviously," he said in an interview with comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla.

I had forgotten all about that. As Matt's post details, the MSM hacks were all over Carlson for that, calling it a conspiracy theory.

If there is one thing that we on the Right have learned since the pandemic, it's that "conspiracy theory" is leftist code for "They're correct, but we can't admit that."

The reaction from the Left has been pathetic and predictable. There have been a lot of variations of "Well, he kind of brought this on himself." David Frum vomited up some drivel at The Atlantic where he tried to draw a line connecting Trump supporters who legally open carry at rallies and the guy who tried to kill Trump.

Advertisement

The New York Times Editorial Board wrote an Opinion piece titled "The Attack On Trump Is Antithetical to America," which is rich coming from a group of people who preside over a stable of columnists who regularly compare Trump to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, while telling everyone that a Trump election will destroy democracy. They keep the Trump hate turned up to 11 at the Times all day, every day.

MSM hacks love reminding everyone that the shooter was a "registered Republican," which doesn't mean a lot. I've gone full tinfoil hat on this one and am wondering if he registered just because he knew how it would play out in the media.

My tinfoil hats have been pretty good to me for the last four years.

Naturally, there has been a lot of speculation about how this will affect the presidential race. Matt writes that some over on the Biden side of the aisle are panicking more than ever:

After the recent turmoil his party went through after the debate, which significantly damaged his candidacy and prompted calls for him to drop out, Democratic strategists who spoke with NBC News on Sunday say that now the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump most certainly was the true end of his hopes of getting reelected. "We're so beyond f---ed," lamented a longtime Democratic insider, emphasizing that the image of Trump thrusting his fist in the air, blood dramatically smeared across his face, will be an unforgettable image between now and Election Day. "The presidential contest ended last night," said another veteran Democratic consultant, who spoke with the network anonymously to offer an honest assessment of the party's position in the wake of Saturday night's tragic events, which also resulted in the death of one rally attendee and seriously wounded two others.

Advertisement

While I do think that the assassination attempt opened the eyes of people who don't spend all day paying attention to politics, I can't believe that it locked up the race. It was just a few days ago that I was warning against being exuberant right now. That curmudgeonly skepticism is still coursing through my veins.

Again, it's a long time until Election Day and predicting anything in American politics is a bit of a fool's errand.

Democrats and their media lapdogs can continue to pretend that they don't condone violence, but hateful rhetoric about Donald Trump has been their brand for eight years now. Let's not forget the generous assist that they have been getting from the Never Trumpers all this time.

We can be grateful that Trump survived while we mourn the tragic death of Corey Comperatore, who died protecting his family.

As for the calls from the Left to tone things down, I won't be holding my breath while waiting for that to happen.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Bro even waved 😳 pic.twitter.com/hL6yma3pNY — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 14, 2024





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. You Can't Spell 'Another National Humiliation Under Biden' Without 'Gaza Pier'

Advertisement

Trump Fights On After Miraculous Miss

America: Wake Up and Hear the Gunshots

FLASHBACK: Biden Said Days Ago, ‘It’s Time to Put Trump in the Bullseye'

This Is Why We Drill: Embarrassing Secret Service Response to Attempted Trump Assassination

Tucker Carlson Was Mocked Last Year for Warning of Looming Trump Assassination Attempt

SICK: Unhinged Leftists Angry That Trump Survived Assassination Attempt

76 Years of the Left's Hitlers: From the Little Man on the Wedding Cake to Donald Trump

Assassination, Inc.

How the Trump Assassination Attempt Changes the Presidential Campaign

Two Things Going Forward After the Attempt on Trump's Life

Millimeters From Assassination, Trump Rises Defiantly Against the System Desperate to Defeat Him

Sunday Thoughts: Surprises in the Family Tree

Joe Biden Owes America (And Donald Trump) an Apology

Democrat Strategists Say the 'Presidential Contest Ended’ After Assassination Attempt

Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Attempt With Incredible Detail... Months Ago

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. It’s Good That Noted Idiot Alec Baldwin Walked

Biden Stumbles Through Formal Oval Office Address After Trump Attack

Russia Blames Biden Administration for Would-Be Assassination Against Trump

Top Dem Strategist: This Trump Assassination Attempt Might Be 'Staged'

Philadelphia Paper Pounces on Trump Shooting to Demand 'Assault Weapons' Ban

Op-Ed Bashing Larry Hogan Makes Me Want To Support Him

Louisiana Gun Store Offers Free Training to Domestic Violence Victims

Advertisement

Bernie: Buck Up Bedwetters, Back Biden

Trump: 'FEAR NOT ... God Alone Prevented the Unthinkable'; Update: Melania Calls for Unity, Love

Leaps of Faith Start With One Step: Sunday Reflection

Trump Under Fire Shows Us What Leadership Looks Like

Bennie Thompson Scrambles After Staffer Posts Unbelievable Comment on Trump Assassination Attempt

Corey Comperatore, Hero: As a Man Does

You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump Assassination

Racist Much? Forbes Asks If Surviving Gunfire Makes Trump Appeal to Black Voters (Then Tries Deleting It)

Biden Reminds Us Disputes Should Be Settled at the 'Battle Box' and ALMOST Parrots Trump's Slogan

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: Is That a Maserati, or Are You Just Happy to Rob Me?

Orwellian Lies: Abortion Isn’t Healthcare, and Pro-Lifers Aren’t Terrorists

The Left Tried to Kill Trump. What Happens Next?

The Two Scariest Things About the Trump Assassination Attempt

The Attempt on Trump's Life Likely Saved Biden From the DNC Coup

'He Just Won the Election.' Republicans Quietly Celebrate Trump's Survival and Presumed Victory

The Horrible People of Costco (Who Aren’t So Horrible After All)

Delta Apologizes for Noticing the Obvious That No One Is Supposed to See

Around the Interwebz

Advertisement

#RIP. Shannen Doherty Dies: ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ And ‘Charmed’ Star Was 53

Animals use physics? Let us count the ways

How to Tie Knots That Have Tales to Tell

Bee Me

FBI Wonders If Perhaps They’ve Been Investigating The Wrong People This Whole Time https://t.co/PWsrf2xOZp pic.twitter.com/02hgX2SYT4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 14, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes