SICK: Unhinged Leftists Angry That Trump Survived Assassination Attempt

Matt Margolis | 8:34 AM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump was a chilling moment for our nation. It has also shown us the true colors of the deranged anti-Trump left. A number of leftists responded to the assassination attempt by taking to social media to express their disappointment that Trump was not killed.

"I just got out of the movies and for a split second I thought Donald Trump had been assassinated," one woman recorded herself saying. "And I thought to myself, this is the best fucking day of my life. and then he wasn't so it's the worst day of my life."

"A message to whoever shot at Trump," another man posted. "You is a lame ass bitch. because how the f**k did you shoot and miss? No, bitch, if you have a mission, make sure you hit that target."

The following video shows another leftist threatening another attempt on Trump's life.

"How do you miss that?" another charming lad screams. "We don't miss those! C'mon man! F**K We don't miss those! One shot at greatness, to be mentioned in the history books, and you miss the shot?"

And then he starts crying.

And here's another one of a woman lamenting that the shooter didn't have better aim.

Related: WATCH: Video Shows Sniper Taking Out Would-Be Trump Assassin

"I think we forgot to mention when we were asking for you know someone to bring back assassinating presidents like they used to," she began. "We forgot to mention that they have to have good aim."

Another girl had a meltdown while driving. 

"I just found out about this shit it just haven't I haven't even had a second to process. You're telling me somebody finally had the balls to bring a pew-pew. And he missed! We were one second away! We were centimeter away from half of the problem being gone and you missed!  there was a white man attached to that trigger. I know it! We were a centimeter away!"

Libs of TikTok compiled a mashup of unhinged leftists angry that Trump survived.

This is the kind of evil that exists out there. These people are unafraid of expressing their wish that Trump had been killed. How many more knew better than to post such things on social media?

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP LEFTISTS ELECTION 2024 TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

