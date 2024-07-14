SICK: Unhinged Leftists Angry That Trump Survived Assassination Attempt

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump was a chilling moment for our nation. It has also shown us the true colors of the deranged anti-Trump left. A number of leftists responded to the assassination attempt by taking to social media to express their disappointment that Trump was not killed.

"I just got out of the movies and for a split second I thought Donald Trump had been assassinated," one woman recorded herself saying. "And I thought to myself, this is the best fucking day of my life. and then he wasn't so it's the worst day of my life."

Tiktoker says this is the worst day of her life because Trump wasn’t ass*ss*nat*d pic.twitter.com/ulYvjwEo0X — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

"A message to whoever shot at Trump," another man posted. "You is a lame ass bitch. because how the f**k did you shoot and miss? No, bitch, if you have a mission, make sure you hit that target."

This leftist is really upset and triggered because the sh**ter missed Trump.



Believe them when they tell you who they are. pic.twitter.com/61bpddFCDX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

The following video shows another leftist threatening another attempt on Trump's life.

Hi @SecretService @FBI, this leftist is threatening another attempt on Trump’s life. pic.twitter.com/kWV9AagyHj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

"How do you miss that?" another charming lad screams. "We don't miss those! C'mon man! F**K We don't miss those! One shot at greatness, to be mentioned in the history books, and you miss the shot?"

And then he starts crying.

Leftist cries actual tears because the sh**ter missed Trump. pic.twitter.com/7hxEXuNbVc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

And here's another one of a woman lamenting that the shooter didn't have better aim.

"I think we forgot to mention when we were asking for you know someone to bring back assassinating presidents like they used to," she began. "We forgot to mention that they have to have good aim."

The Left is having metdowns because the attempted ass*ssin*tion of Trump was unsuccessful.



They want Trump dead. pic.twitter.com/EipLa0es1d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

Another girl had a meltdown while driving.

"I just found out about this shit it just haven't I haven't even had a second to process. You're telling me somebody finally had the balls to bring a pew-pew. And he missed! We were one second away! We were centimeter away from half of the problem being gone and you missed! there was a white man attached to that trigger. I know it! We were a centimeter away!"

This unhinged leftist is having a meltdown because the sh**ter missed Trump. These people are deranged. pic.twitter.com/7UGmq2vNw6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

Libs of TikTok compiled a mashup of unhinged leftists angry that Trump survived.

MASHUP



Deranged Leftists celebrating the ass*ssin*tion attempt on President Trump.



The Left are a threat to our country. pic.twitter.com/GfX6iomDVH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

This is the kind of evil that exists out there. These people are unafraid of expressing their wish that Trump had been killed. How many more knew better than to post such things on social media?