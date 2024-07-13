WATCH: Video Shows Sniper Taking Out Would-Be Trump Assassin

Social media is blowing up in the wake of the assassination attempt against Donald Trump earlier this evening at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

The full clip of the Trump assassination attempt is amazing. The live mic from the dais gives voice to this crazy moment. pic.twitter.com/gA2EgghBYe — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 14, 2024

Video of the assassination attempt from a wider angle shows a Secret Service sniper in the background shooting at the would-be assassin.

The snipers that stopped the attempted assassination. 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/8dYSGwuHdQ — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) July 14, 2024

Users have been sharing more videos from the incident on social media.

The following shows the alleged shooter dead on the roof after being taken out by a Secret Service sniper.

The Shooter at the Trump Rally in Pennsylvania can be seen Dead on the Roof of a nearby Building, after being Killed by U.S. Secret Service Agents. pic.twitter.com/6eUpiqfCeL — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 13, 2024

“The Democrats have to stop their grossly irresponsible talk about Trump being an existential threat to democracy," former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News Digital reporter Brooke Singman. "He is not.”

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have released a new statement:

As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action.



President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again.



Sincerely,



Donald J. Trump for President 2024 Senior Advisors Susie Wiles & Chris LaCivita



Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chairman Lara Trump

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, is demanding answers. He said in a statement on X:

I have already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing. The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon. My prayers are with President Trump and the victims of the assassination attempt at today’s rally in Pennsylvania. I thank the brave Secret Service members who put their lives at risk to protect President Trump and for the American patriots in the audience who helped others who were hurt. Political violence in all forms is unamerican and unacceptable. There are many questions and Americans demand answers.

It's hard to believe this has happened, and I'm sure many of you are still trying to process everything. We're doing everything possible to bring you the latest information and ensure you get all the facts as we hear them. We cover stories the mainstream media doesn't want to talk about.

