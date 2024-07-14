Two Things Going Forward After the Attempt on Trump's Life

The attempt on Donald Trump's life last night that claimed Corey Comperatore is easily the most significant event in American politics since 2020 and the highly dubious victory of Joe Biden.

Advertisement

After all, given the blatantly partisan lawfare, the eight years of media hysteria and lies, and the general insanity the left has given us ever since Trump descended a gold escalator in 2015, the fact that some whackjob felt justified in trying to assassinate Trump has undoubtedly been the final straw for a good number of Americans/

Nobody but the most hyper-partisan Trump-hater would take any joy in the attempt on his life or doubt the picture of him pumping his fist with a bloodied ear and face while saying "FIGHT!" is utterly awesome, as my friend Rick Moran, who isn't much of a Trump guy, just said.

Moran also noted that a lot of elected Republicans are saying this moment is what gets Trump elected in November, potentially in an LBJ-style landslide.

For Our VIPs: 'He Just Won the Election.' Republicans Quietly Celebrate Trump's Survival and Presumed Victory

Ideally, it would be an '84 Ronald Reagan landslide, but a victory like 1980 Reagan or 1964 LBJ will suffice.

I cannot predict that yet, but there is undoubtedly going to be much more support for Trump after this, especially if voters are disgusted with the reactions from the most unhinged leftists and are voting for him out of spite.

Advertisement

So let's assume any trickery on part of Democrats in November is not enough to prevent Trump's victory and return to the White House in January. What should he do now?

I, for one, say that because he has just escaped an assassination attempt and is heading into a second term, he should do what he has already said he would do: Break and drain the Swamp even harder since he has nothing left to lose (obviously he could still be the victim of a second assassination attempt, but at this rate, nobody will trust that it was just a guy acting alone).

We already know Agenda 47 (his real agenda, not Project 2025) calls for massive restructuring, if not reduction, of the federal government. This makes even more sense after what just happened (and even before that, given 51 officials falsely claimed Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation" in 2020 and the whole Steele dossier nonsense).

One pertinent piece of this on his website was this little tidbit: "Establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to declassify and publish all documents on Deep State spying, censorship, and abuses of power."

Advertisement

Remember how in 2018 Trump promised to release the JFK files but did not because some of what was in them had stuff that was "of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure"?

Maybe once he cleans the house in the intelligence community, he should release the rest, and maybe anything related to what just happened to him if it exists.

This is not to suggest intelligence had a hand in either event, but with distrust in government and the intelligence community at an all-time high, it would be a breath of fresh air to finally put all these questions to rest.

But that is still six and a half months away, and we can only hope that nothing worse than yesterday will happen before then.