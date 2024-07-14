Millimeters From Assassination, Trump Rises Defiantly Against the System Desperate to Defeat Him

After years of screeching that Trump is "literally" Hitler, a rapist, a fascist, a threat to democracy, a white supremacist, and the master blaster of mean tweets, the left finally got their way, almost,...

FACT-O-RAMA! Trump stated that a bullet pierced his ear, which means the bullet, reportedly fired from an AR-15, was but millimeters away from hitting his head.

For those of you who read my rantings, you know I'm a die-hard, MAGA-capped, Trump-loving patriot.

I've been fighting back tears since my childhood buddy Jimmy called to tell me Trump had been shot. Tears of rage and tears of gratitude to a God I have, honestly, been at war with since my mother died way too young in 2016. That animal's bullet was just far enough away to spare us what I firmly believe would have been the end of our Republic.

I am drinking a Manhattan made by Jessica, my Trump-loving, flag-waving fiancee. I am drinking it not out of pain but out of some sense of relief and yet fury I can't explain.

LET'S GET THIS STRAIGHT-O-RAMA! Dear feds who read my stuff: I am in no way calling for violence. Quite the opposite. Yes, I'm "perturbed" that a person you'll likely call a "lone gunman" tried to take out the one guy who MIGHT be able to save We the People from commie enslavement, but I, as always, both here at PJ Media and on my anti-pinko radio show, The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, call for peace.

Trump survived a bullet that was very close to ending his life and our nation.

I shall no longer be wary of wearing my MAGA hat. I do not care about offending lickspittle liberals who gasp when they see my Trump "Wanted" t-shirt showing his mugshot.

The gutless communists who think their feelings mean something to a boozy comedian/columnist/radio tittle-tattler are hereby granted an "all-you-can-eat" coupon to the MyA** cafe. I want to offend you, and when I do, I shall tell all my readers and listeners, and we will have a chuckle at your expense.

My president took a bullet to his ear, almost his skull, to make America great again. Now is not the time to worry if some dolt is going to smash my windshield over a "Trump 2024" bumper sticker.

FACT-O-RAMA! The shooter was allegedly 130 yards from Trump when he opened fire.

Now is the time, more than ever, to rise up and fight like hell. The animals on the left have made it clear that assassination isn't off their menu.

Witness who claims he saw the Trump shooter before he fired.



If this is true…



pic.twitter.com/F0oi6CADET — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 13, 2024

Going forward, there are two types of Americans: patriots and traitors.

I don't care how delish your mee-maw's cooking is; it's time to pick a side. If she is a commie, say goodbye.

Most importantly, we need to ask how a sniper got SO CLOSE to Trump. We must know every aspect of this assassination attempt. Personally, I smell a stink badger in the perfume aisle.

The most important aspect is this: After being shot, Trump, with blood on his face, rose, pumped his fist in angry defiance, and yelled, "FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!" three times.

The crowd cheered when he did it and responded with "USA! USA! USA!" which happens a lot at Trump's rallies.

Now it is time for us to rise and help the man who wants to save the nation.

You can start by becoming a member of the PJ Media VIP Army. Trump almost died today fighting for our liberties.

And for those of you who, like me, weren't sure there is a God, there is.

This is NOT a drill.

This is NOT a drill.

They cannot think that killing "our guy" is acceptable. God will judge the guilty, but I will, to the best of my effort, show you who is on God's radar.











