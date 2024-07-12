You Can't Spell 'Another National Humiliation Under Biden' Without 'Gaza Pier'

Hey, remember that time Presidentish Joe Biden ordered the military to build a pier on the Gaza Strip coast so we could deliver literal boatloads of supplies to the starving Arabs there but then it broke and beached in moderate seas?

Yeah, things from there only got worse. Much worse.

It seems like forever ago [four months is forever ago in 2024, Steve —Editor] that I first reported on Biden's Gaza pier which, like pretty much everything in the Zombie Administration, was such a mess that it was impossible to tell whether it was the inept execution of a terrible idea or just another terrible idea, ineptly executed.

When Biden gave the order to dispatch the U.S. Army Vessel (yes, the Army has a few ships) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) to the Med, he might not have understood that the slow-moving vessel would take about 60 days (!!!) to reach its destination. Some emergency relief, eh?

If someone from the Pentagon had told the alleged Commander-in-Cheif that a tiny Army pier wasn't rated to endure the Mediterranian's not-so-heavy seas and this was a job for the Navy, he had probably already fallen asleep.

On the off chance that anyone in the West Wing understood that any food and supplies delivered would be taken by Hamas, sold at a huge markup to those "starving" Gazans, and then the funds used to murder more Jews, nobody cared.

Shortly after the pier was assembled, it was torn up in moderate seas. But the people in charge of Biden's brain weren't concerned because they'd already gotten their good PR out of the slow-moving misadventure.

This tweet from May 27 ought to give you an idea of just how mismanaged the affair really was.

Sad times for Mr Pier. Operating beyond sea state limits, no wave attenuation devices, and little in situ ability to manage, it seems. pic.twitter.com/Kgw7p38lMC — Think Defence (@thinkdefence) May 27, 2024

The whole point of this brief history lesson isn't to say I told you so, even though I did. The point is that even after the whole thing fell apart at the end of May, the White House wasn't done failing yet.

"How much fail can you fit into one small pier?" I might have asked back then.

And the Biden administration would have replied, "Hold my beer."

On Tuesday, the Guardian revealed that Biden's Pier to Nowhere is to be "permanently dismantled" after just 20 days of on-and-off functionality in the three months since it arrived in the Eastern Med.

"Aid workers familiar with the project had been predicting for weeks that the pier would not survive beyond July," even though "U.S. officials told Reuters in June it would last until August or September."

But here's the kicker: "Over its two months in operation, about 8,800 metric tons of aid has been unloaded off the pier, about 500 truckloads, equivalent to a single day of deliveries before the war began."

Transporting goods by sea has always been superior to bringing them in overland because ships it possible to move a lot more stuff, a lot more quickly, and a lot more cheaply. And yet the Biden administration just spent close to half a billion dollars and five months to move 500 truckloads worth of supplies. Even at the lowball estimate of $320 million, that's $640,000 per truckload.

There is literally nothing the Biden administration can't screw up — in front of the entire world and at great expense.