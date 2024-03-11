U.S. Prepares to Take a Long Walk Off Biden's Short Gaza Pier

"Embrace the suck" became the NCO's unofficial motto during the Iraq War and Operation Enduring Freedom as a reminder to enlisted men and women that just because a job was unpleasant, didn't mean they didn't have to do it. As our men and women speed towards the Eastern Mediterranean on Presidentish Joe Biden's hamfisted mission to provide aid and comfort to Hamas, they'll have to learn to "embrace the stupid."

How it is stupid? Let us count the ways...

The first and most obvious is that any food or other aid will not go to any starving Arab residents of Gaza. It will go to Hamas. That is how siege warfare has always worked and will always work. If the White House doesn't know this ancient truth, the Pentagon surely does. Nevertheless, this country will deliver supplies to terrorists.

I can't think about that too long without wanting to pour myself a coffee mug full of bourbon, so let's move on to the next bit of stupid we must embrace.

U.S. Central Command announced that, on Saturday, "U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the U.S. would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea. Besson, a logistics support vessel, is carrying the first equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies."

While that all sounds very impressive on TwitterX, CENTCOM left out one tiny detail: it will take the Besson about 60 days to arrive in the Eastern Med and begin assembling the pier.

That's two months, for those keeping score at home, and by that time I wouldn't be surprised if Israel were finishing up operations at Rafah in the south of Gaza.

Also, if you're a member of Israeli's war cabinet, you're looking at likely sites for Biden's stupid pier, and seriously considering ordering the IDF to take and hold them in the next few weeks. The Gaza coast is only 20 miles long, and the IDF already controls nearly half of it. Taking troops away from the main fighting in the cities to protect the coast will prolong the war — but Biden's stupid pier will do that anyway.

"What happens if the IDF controls the entire coast by the time we get there?" doesn't seem to be a question anyone at the White House bothered to ask, even as vital as it is.

So maybe Biden's Operation WTF (or whatever they're calling it) promises to be a ginormous clusterfark from top to bottom, but hey, at least the White House will have protected its left flank against accusations of supporting Israeli genocide, right?

Wrong.

The White House will quickly learn that there’s no appeasing the cultural Marxists who hate the Jews and call Israel a colonial-settler state.

On second thought, I take that last part back. The White House already knows there's no appeasing the party's hardcore lefties. But they're making an obscenely stupid attempt, regardless, because they lack the imagination and guts to do something intelligent.

And so when faced with doing nothing or doing the stupid thing, these people will pick the stupid thing every time.

