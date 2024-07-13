FLASHBACK: Biden Said Days Ago, ‘It’s Time to Put Trump in the Bullseye'

On Monday, during an appearance on “Morning Joe,” President Biden used violent rhetoric about Donald Trump.

“It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye,” Biden said.

Earlier this evening, Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

🇺🇸😱 Shots fired at Trump rally in Pennsylvania; presidential candidate escorted to a vehicle by the Secret Service; Trump’s ear is bleeding, eyewitnesses say. @elonmusk @ElonMuskAOC pic.twitter.com/ukzRqwZADZ — Clinton Olisa Ossaiga (@OlisaOssaiga) July 13, 2024

As my colleague, Rick Moran, wrote earlier today:

For years, Republicans have been told their rhetoric leads to violence. Sarah Palin put a bullseye on the congressional district of Rep. Gabby Giffords. The "crosshairs" were not placed on Giffords. They were placed on her district on a map. After Giffords was shot by a mentally unstable person, Democrats blamed Palin for the attack. School shootings, mass casualty events, and almost any act of violence have been traced by Democrats to Republican "violent" political rhetoric. Now, the Democrats are going to blame the violence of January 6 as a reason for the assault on Trump.

Related: LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally

About an hour after the assassination attempt, Joe Biden finally made a statement:

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," the statement reads. "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."

Advertisement

Yeah, I'm sure he is.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," he continued.

It was short and boilerplate, and sadly not enough, especially in light of his comments earlier this week.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," the Trump campaign said in a statement.

A statement from Kamala Harris was practically identical.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania," her statement read. "Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting."

She continued, "We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."

According to reports, the shooter is dead, and one attendee was also reportedly killed in the shooting.

Advertisement

Republicans have expressed outrage over this incident on social media. The identity of the shooter has not been released yet, but in light of the violent rhetoric against Trump by many on the left, including from President Biden, they're going to want answers. The fact is, the radical left has used such poisonous rhetoric against Trump; it was only a matter of time before some crazy person felt they had to do something about it.

"Today is not just some isolated incident," Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said on X/Twitter. "The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."