Biden and the Democrats Have Blood on Their Hands

An assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump late this afternoon during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Early reports quote the local prosecutor saying that two rallygoers were wounded, one died, and the shooter was killed.

A candidate for president was attacked in broad daylight after Joe Biden and the Democrats spent the previous two years screaming that he was an "existential threat to democracy." They all but invited someone to rid the nation of this "existential threat." The president and the Democrats have blood on their hands tonight. That's not an exaggeration. That's according to their own standards of rhetoric causing violence.

Is anyone truly surprised? Trending now on X, formerly Twitter: "How Do You Miss"?

HOW DO YOU MISS THE F****NG MOST IMPORTANT SHOT OF YOUR LIFE — eevay (@selfjest) July 13, 2024

how do you miss when your target literally looks like this pic.twitter.com/Fjuw0dHcVL — berry ! ₊˚⊹ ᰔ 🍉 (@shestheberries) July 13, 2024

THIS IS WHY WE DONT GET ASSASINATIONS ANYMORE BECAUSE YALL AIM SUCKS A** LIKE COME ON BRO HOW DO YOU MISS HIS BIG A** https://t.co/kwhSHmkTzW — Gren (@Grenhitya) July 13, 2024

Democrats are now crying crocodile tears, bemoaning the violence and pretending they had nothing to do with it.

“Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, "My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable."

"Donald “Dictator on ‘Day One’” Trump Is an Existential Threat To Our Democracy," headlines the DNC Warroom.

For years, Republicans have been told their rhetoric leads to violence. Sarah Palin put a bullseye on the congressional district of Rep. Gabby Giffords. The "crosshairs" were not placed on Giffords. They were placed on her district on a map.

After Giffords was shot by a mentally unstable person, Democrats blamed Palin for the attack. School shootings, mass casualty events, and almost any act of violence have been traced by Democrats to Republican "violent" political rhetoric. Now, the Democrats are going to blame the violence of January 6 as a reason for the assault on Trump.

Associated Press:

The shooter was engaged by members of the U.S. Secret Service counterassault team and killed, according to two officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation publication. The heavily armed tactical team travels everywhere with the president and major party nominees and is meant to confront any active threats while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the protectee.

What's to be done if one political party refuses to admit its own violent, hysterical rhetoric naming Trump as not only a villain but as someone who will "destroy democracy," destroy America, oppress minorities, enslave women, and turn the U.S. into a "dictatorship"?

With the media refusing to call out the Democrats for their unbalanced rhetoric, their exaggerations, and their lies, there is no pressure on the Democratic Party to reform.

By this time next week, Democrats will be back at it, flinging hysterical charges against Trump, inviting someone else to take shots at him.