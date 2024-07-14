Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Attempt With Incredible Detail... Months Ago

This might just be the craziest thing you'll see today.

Video of a man who saw a premonition of the assassination of Donald Trump is going viral on social media right now because he described the assassination in stunningly accurate detail more than three months ago.

"I saw Trump rising up, and then I saw an attempt on his life, that this bullet flew by his ear, and it came so close to his head that it busted his drum eardrum," Brandon Biggs explains to Pastor Steve Cioccolanti in the video. "And I saw he was—he fell to his knees during this timeframe and he started worshiping the Lord. He got radically born again during this timeframe. I'm talking—people say he's saved now, but he becomes really on fire for Jesus for what I saw coming."

For our VIPs: The Left Tried to Kill Trump. What Happens Next?

Sure enough, on Sunday morning, Donald Trump posted a new statement on Truth Social that, among other things, credited God with saving his life.

"Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening," he wrote. "We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness."

Biggs' premonition didn't end there, though.

"And then I saw people interceding when he—and I see him... I saw him winning the presidency through great. The Lord showed me he would go clear into the summer; great persecution would come on him through the judges, and through the... and through the law and all these people trying to sue him and all this stuff, but there would be a stop to it," he said. "And they're things would start to break free come toward the fall. And then I saw him winning the election through the Patriots coming out and voting."

Today, God SAVED Trump



Look at what God showed this gentleman THREE months ago. God gives us images of the future to guide our intercession



Pray without ceasing for Trump pic.twitter.com/KvCbuTeFVk — George (@BehizyTweets) July 14, 2024

It's a fascinating thing to watch -- and indeed, when you see the source video on YouTube, it was, indeed, posted back in March. Predicting an assassination attempt on Trump itself is hardly extraordinary. Tucker Carlson predicted last year that an assassination attempt was likely, and the rhetoric used by the left for years now seemed to make such an occurrence inevitable.

Was this man just having a good day and making an extremely lucky guess, or did he have some kind of divine premonition? I can't say, but it's hard not to get chills watching this video.

He went on to predict a severe economic crash, worse than the Great Depression, bringing a dark period for America—which seems likely considering that economists have been predicting a recession could come later this year. However, he said that despite the initial crisis, a revival and good times would return. "It would be shaking to awaken" the country, he said. "And the Lord said do not call this judgment. It's not my judgment. It's a correction. There's a correction coming."