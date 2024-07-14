Trump Fights On After Miraculous Miss

Life, like baseball, is sometimes a game of inches. Donald Trump should be thanking his guardian angel this morning. He is alive. His assassin is dead.

Trump will live on to fight another day. So will the often vilified, often throttled news sources like PJMedia, Truth Social, and X. Twitter's crowdsourcing worked overtime to get up-to-date information out to the public. We were able to counteract the suppression government-aligned social media exerts on news that doesn't fit the official narrative. As a sports photographer friend put it this morning, "Today is the perfect example of why Musk buying Twitter was essential."

From the flurry of first-hand reports and news postings, a clear picture of events came into focus. There was no chance of burying this under a load of government doublespeak. Remember when the identity of the trans shooter in Tennessee was hidden for months?

A free press exists to monitor the government, not to be its mouthpiece. It is there to reveal, not conceal.

So this Sunday, as you go to church, pray for Donald Trump. And pray for our country. In our not-very-long history, we have had four presidents assassinated. We've had five presidents or former presidents who survived being shot at by anarchists and crazy people, one Democrat and four Republicans.

As Donald Trump goes forward, remember that the Marxist and anarchist devils only have to be right once. A good friend supported DeSantis in the primaries because he thought if Trump got the nomination, he would be murdered. He likes Trump and didn't want to see that happen. Thankfully, they missed this time.

And Trump is energized. As Winston Churchill said, “Nothing in life is so exhilarating as to be shot at without result.”

But this highlights how crucial the selection of a vice president is. While Biden seems likely to turn over the reins to Kamala Harris should he be re-elected, who could replace Trump? Clearly, the next vice president is not just the proverbial heartbeat away from the presidency. He, or she, might be just a gunshot wound away from the Oval Office.

They once made a movie about a professional boxer friend of mine called "Somebody Up There Likes Me." If Trump ever gets around to writing an autobiography, he should use that title. What are the odds of a bullet grazing your ear? How small was the margin of error between life and death in that instant? A slight turn of the head this way or that and Melania Trump becomes a widow, his children bereaved.

Trump is a strong man, but let's not forget his family and all they are suffering at this moment.

And let's not forget the -- dare I say -- almost miraculous series of events. Trump, who has never run for anything, runs for president and wins first time out. In a fight worthy of Rocky, he gets knocked down under dubious circumstances. The media suppressed news about his opponent, and voter irregularities abounded. And now Trump is on the greatest comeback in American political history. Yes, this year is comparable to Nixon coming back in 1968. And yes, that was another era marred by multiple political assassinations and violence.

Trump has survived an assassination attempt and is going into the final rounds of an election with an opponent who is now punch drunk. But it ain't over 'til it's over. Keep swinging, Rocky. And, America, keep praying. We need this man alive and well. The world is watching. Our national honor is at stake. Are we a people who can hold free and fair elections? With God's help and protection, let's be able to say yes. Keep praying, keep smiling, and keep fighting.



