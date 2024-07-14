Joe Biden Owes America (And Donald Trump) an Apology

It’s hard for me to convey just how angry I am at Joe Biden right now. He literally had the nerve to sit in the Oval Office to address Americans on Sunday night and pretend to be the adult in room by calling on everyone to “lower the temperature."

Joe Biden says he wants to “lower the temperature” in our country: pic.twitter.com/sVDzvlf9fm — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) July 15, 2024

It’s the third time since Saturday that Biden has made a public address to the nation, as he’s clearly attempting to politically navigate a situation that Democrat strategists believe has ended any hope of him winning in November.

He’s trying to rewrite history.

Not once in his speech did he acknowledge that Democrats have taken things too far with their rhetoric against Trump. He brought up January 6, the assault on Paul Pelosi, and the alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, but not the 2017 congressional baseball shooting, the BLM riots of 2020, or the attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. From his seat in the Oval Office, the only heated rhetoric comes from the right, and the only people he seems to think need to lower the temperature are Trump and his MAGA Republicans.

Why didn’t he mention any of that?

Joe Biden wants us to forget that just last week he said “we need to put a bullseye on Donald Trump."

He wants us to forget that couple of weeks ago, he tweeted this:

Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation.



He's a threat to our freedom. He's a threat to our democracy. He's literally a threat to everything America stands for. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

That's the kind of rhetoric that has radicalized people, and makes them feel justified targeting Trump for assassination. Indeed, several unhinged leftists took to social media to express their disappointment that Trump wasn't killed. How many more posts haven't been seen yet? How many more who feel the same way were smart enough not to post as much on social media?

Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are the ones who raised the temperature in this country, and they think they can have the moral high ground by calling for everyone to tone it down? They are literally pretending to be above the fray so they can gaslight the public into thinking that they're the ones who want to return to civility.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Joe Biden said during his infamous anti-Trump speech in September 2022. It's hard to forget the image of Biden at the podium, flanked by Marines before Independence Hall, which was ominously lit in blood-red, as he called pro-Trump Republicans a “clear and present danger” to American democracy, insisting they must be stopped.

Joe Biden's entire campaign strategy has been to demonize Trump and Republicans with some of the most hateful and violent rhetoric. How dare he claim a moral high ground.

Joe Biden should have apologized for the rhetoric he's been using for years about "Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans."